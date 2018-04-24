How I fell in love with fitness

I remember the exact moment I fell in love with fitness.

I was only 13, adjusting to the 8th grade and going through puberty. I told myself, “I will lose this weight before I go to high school.”

I refused to be the chunky girl and the new freshman at school. And I knew exactly what I needed to do to lose the weight.

My mother raised me in a single parent home. She was hard working, always kept herself in shape and wore the best clothes.

I aspired to be just like her.

I watched her work out every single day. Whether it was working out at the gym or at home, she wouldn’t miss a day. She was also disciplined with her meals, by eating mostly protein, vegetables and lots of water.

While my mother was at work, I would stay at my grandparent’s house. They had every delicious unhealthy snack you could think of: cookies, ice cream, chips, you name it.

My grandparents spoiled me with food. They took me to every fast food place that I desired and never said no to anything I asked for.

This is when the pounds started to pack on.

I realized it was starting to get out of control, when I overheard my mother telling my grandparents to stop feeding me fast food. I also began to notice that my clothes were fitting differently and it started to make me feel self-conscious.

It really got bad when I began to wear large puffy jackets, even in 90 degree weather and wore it like a security blanket. I refused to take it off.

Something in me just clicked. I couldn’t start high school like this and I wanted to feel comfortable in my own skin.

I had the perfect role model to get me there.

I told my mom that I was serious about losing weight and asked her to tell me everything she knew about fitness and living a healthy lifestyle. She gave me a book that was about the Atkins diet.

At only 13 years old, I became the most disciplined I have ever been in my life. My diet only consisted of chicken and fish, vegetables and water. I also began working out with my mother every single day with intense cardio.

I immediately saw results and kept going until I reached my goal. I was no longer going to be the 13 year old, who was still adjusting to the 8th grade and insecure.

I was a young girl who set her mind to a goal, put in the hard work and accomplished it.

This was the moment I fell in love with fitness.