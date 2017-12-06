The student news site of El Camino College

A semester apart: my experience being on The Union staff

By Reyna TorresDecember 6, 2017

In spring 2017 I decided to take a full-load of classes and I just started a new job.

I enrolled in anthropology, math, journalism and joined the school’s newspaper The Union as a staff writer.

My mentality before entering the semester was to pass all of my courses and get them over with.

I was going to school Monday through Thursday and working evening shifts Thursday through Sunday.

Despite my effort and enthusiasm, my tedious schedule soaked up my energy and I had to withdraw from two classes in May.

I found myself smothered from everything around me and I felt that it was best for me to just walk away from the newspaper and my other journalism class, which resulted in me failing them.

After a long summer of contemplating what I could do to better myself as a student, I realized that I overloaded myself during the semester because I wanted to rush myself to get out of El Camino sooner to transfer.

Out of my six semesters at EC, I have never failed an entire semester. Spring 2017, will always be in the back of my mind if I ever think about dropping a course or give up on my studies.

In fall 2017, I decided to retake journalism 11 (Newspaper Publication) and a fitness class. I also decreased my work schedule to two days, in order to meet the demands of both school and work equally.

My second experience as a staff writer allowed me stay focused on all my requirements thanks to my free time and because I changed my attitude to a positive one.

Right after class I would go home and get straight to my stories. I learned to do what is important first: my homework.

I liked going out around campus interviewing and meeting students, professors, and staff members for stories.

I enjoyed the aspect of storytelling that came from my sources about their struggles and thoughts on life. That experience allowed me to develop my feature writing skills.

Each day I craved for more.

I faced anxiety every night when I couldn’t come up with a lead to start my stories. My heart-rate was going at a speed of 80 miles per hour. Sometimes I would wake up at 3 a.m. to write my stories or leave it for the next day.

I couldn’t give up because I had deadlines to meet and the words of my father saying “Echale ganas,” (put in the effort) would motivate me to push through.

If it wasn’t for all of the iced caramel macchiato coffees, I don’t think I would have made it this far.

I feel content with the changes I made this semester being on staff. I learned how to listen to what a person is telling me whether it was interviewing or asking for help.

I grew as an adult from my educational experiences.

I want to thank my classmates for making The Union fall 2017 happen. Their support allowed me to step out of my comfort zone to cover El Camino.

