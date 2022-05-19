COVID-19 cases continue to spike

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 529.

Two emails sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications confirmed all cases.

Email sent May 17. Three cases confirmed May 16. Individuals tested positive May 6, 9 and 13. The individuals were last on campus May 6, 9 and 13. No close contacts identified and no cleaning was reported. Individuals tested on and off campus.

Email from May 18. Five cases confirmed May 17. Individuals tested positive May 16 and 17. The individuals were last on campus May 11, 16 and 17. No close contacts identified and no cleaning was reported. Individuals tested on and off campus.

In the month of May, El Camino has seen 25 cases of COVID-19 so far, an increase from the 18 positive test cases in April.

Since March, COVID-19 cases have continued to increase, with the biggest spike, 19 cases, occurring this last week, May 11-18.

These cases come one day after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on May 16.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.