Warriors football team execute comeback against Ventura, clinch National Northern League title

For the first time since 2018, the Warriors of El Camino clinched a National Northern League title and a playoff berth after overcoming a 21-point deficit over the Ventura Pirates at Featherstone Field.

The star of the show under the Saturday night lights was none other than Warriors running back Jaden Moore, who recorded 32 carries for 182 rushing yards, four touchdowns, averaging just under six yards per carry.

“I just felt it, I let the game come to me,” Moore said. “I aint rush nothing, some plays wasn’t hitting, I stayed calm, I just did what I do best.”

With nine minutes and 13 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, a 22-yard touchdown pass from Warriors quarterback Hunter Herrera to Mark Baker tied the game at 31-31.

On the next possession, Moore was assisted off the field after taking a hit to his left hip, but walked back under his own power onto the field to score his third touchdown soon after.

Longtime Ventura coach Steve Mooshagian said games between El Camino and Ventura have a long-standing history of coming down to the wire, attributing the spirit of his friend and former Warriors coach, the late John Featherstone, guiding El Camino from beyond the grave.

“The ghost of John Featherstone came down and stopped us on fourth down,” Mooshagian said. “They [El Camino] have a lot of good football players, they ran the ball really well up front.”

On the final Pirate possession in overtime, the Warriors defense forced a Daniel Duran pass incompletion, turning the ball over on downs on fourth down and goal from the El Camino 4-yard line.

Defensively for the Warriors, Brett James recorded six tackles and one interception in the comeback win over the Pirates. He credited his teammates and coaches in clinching a league title.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere where I am without my team, my DBs [defensive backs], my DB coaches, my coaches, everybody that helped me be at the position where I’m at,” James said.

Mooshagian attributed El Camino’s strong running game to Moore, adding that Pirates running back Quran Gossett and Moore are two of the best at their position in the National Northern League.

Through nine games, Gossett has recorded 771 rushing yards which include 587 yards in conference play. Gossett rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown in the upset at Featherstone Field.

He is ranked second in the National Northern League’s rushing category, averaging 85.7 yards per game, while Moore is averaging 75.4 yards.

“We should’ve kept our foot on the gas in the second half, but I think we let up and we just got too comfortable,” Gossett said. “We got really complacent.”

Warriors coach Gifford Lindheim gave credit to his team’s comeback win.

“Things don’t always look good, and they don’t stop coming and we needed every play tonight from every single guy and we got it,” Lindheim said.

He elaborated on Moore’s performance.

“Well, it starts up front with the o-line, and Jaden was hot tonight,” Lindheim said. “He’s got a huge heart, he’s super talented and the offensive line did a great job.”

Mooshagian said he was hesitant on attempting a two-point conversion toward the end of regulation to take the lead.

“My hindsight is I wanted to go for two on that last one, I didn’t do it – I got spooked because I saw the [Cincinnati] Bengals do it with the [Baltimore] Ravens, so I spooked myself,” Mooshagian said. “But I was going for two on this one and we scored, so that was a heck of a football game,” Mooshagian said.

He reflected on his decision to make the game a competitive matchup.

“We gave it away in some sorts, but you know what, hindsight’s always 20/20,” Mooshagian added.

The Warriors will wrap up their regular season on the road on Nov. 16 to face Allan Hancock at 1 p.m.