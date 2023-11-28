The student news site of El Camino College

On-site COVID-19 Testing Center at El Camino to close Wednesday

Byline photo of Delfino Camacho
By Delfino CamachoNovember 28, 2023
The+El+Camino+College+in-person+COVID-19++Testing+Center+as+it+looked+on+Feb.+16%2C+2023.+%28Delfino+Camacho+%7C+The+Union%29
The El Camino College in-person COVID-19 Testing Center as it looked on Feb. 16, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

The in-person COVID-19 Testing Center at El Camino College will be permanently closing on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

An email from the Office of Marketing and Communications sent on Monday, Nov. 27, announced the center’s closure and confirmed Wednesday would be the last day of operation.

The college will still provide free at-home antigen test kits for the entire campus community.

The at-home tests can be found in the following El Camino locations during regular hours: the Bookstore, Schauerman Library, Student Health Center and in the Student Services Building Room 231.

The center was first established to provide the campus community with a designated location to test and to keep track of those who tested positive for COVID-19 for quarantining.

According to the LA County Public Health website as of Nov. 11, the seven-day average for positive COVID-19 cases in the county has risen by 8.6%.

Located in the Communications Building Room 205, the center offered both rapid antigen testing and PCR testing. Patients would receive their test results within a few minutes via text or email.

The center was originally scheduled to close on June 12 but remained open throughout this spring semester until the announcement it closing this week was made.
