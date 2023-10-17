Construction of new Modular Village approved at El Camino

A new construction project at El Camino College will create a Modular Village in parking Lot L by June 2024.

The $13.5 million expenditure for this project was approved during the Oct. 16 Board of Trustees meeting.

The goal of the newly constructed buildings is to provide a space for the college dance program. The dance department was previously headquartered in the old Arts and Behavioral Sciences Building which is being prepared for demolition.

The new Modular Village will also house new student resources like a food pantry.

Trustee Brett Roberts said the construction of the Modular Village will mean students will have increased access to classes and services.

“It would be a great addition to the college in terms of having increased facilities,” Roberts said.

This project is a part of Measure E, which aims to transform El Camino into a modern educational environment with new academic facilities and numerous safety and technology upgrades.

The total project cost for the construction of the Modular Village is approximately $16 million with an additional $5.24 million coming from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which provides funding to institutions for emergency financial aid grants to students who have been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board previously approved a $267,900 contract to demolish part of the parking area in preparation for construction.

Among 12 potential contractors, El Camino received two responders for their formal request. Included in the request is the Project Labor Agreement which is a bid proposal for soil to be used in the foundation excavation for the building.

While The Nazerian Group proposed a budget of $12.69 million El Camino ultimately signed a contract with WoodCliff Corporation which offered the lowest responsible proposal at $11.79 million.

Vice President of Administrative Services Robert Suppelsa said in addition a $1.79 million contingent fee has been set to prevent unforeseen circumstances from preventing any progress, pending a board action authorized fund.

Suppelsa said during the meeting he is worried about the timeframe and workload of the construction project because it would take a lot of effort to have the buildings be complete by June 1, 2024.

“This is a very aggressive schedule,” Suppelsa said.

The contract between WoodCliff Corporation and the college district begins on Oct. 21 and ends on Aug. 30, 2024.

While car spaces in parking Lot L will likely be reduced due to the construction Vice President and Acting President of the board Trisha Murakawa said she doesn’t think the new space will negatively affect the parking situation.

“As long as we have adequate parking on campus for students who need that, that will be good [to have Modular Village in parking lot L],” Murakawa said.

Murakawa added that the convenience and location of the new building might ease up students’ accessibility.

The next project of Measure E will be the construction of a new South Bay Public Safety Training Center to help train fire technology students and working firefighters.

As reported by The Union the training center will include a five-story tower, fire suppression equipment, fire engines, program offices and a large garage with storage facilities.

The construction of the training center is estimated to cost $35 million in total Suppelsa said.