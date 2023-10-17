The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Construction of new Modular Village approved at El Camino

By Kae TakazawaOctober 17, 2023
El+Camino+College+President+Brenda+Thames%2C+left%2C+Trustee+Katherine+Maschler%2C+Vice+President%2F+Acting+President+Trisha+Murakawa%2C+Trustee+Clifford+Numark+and+Trustee+Brett+Roberts+approving+agenda+items+during++the+Board+of+Trustees+meeting+on+Monday%2C+Oct.+16.+%28Kae+Takazawa+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino College President Brenda Thames, left, Trustee Katherine Maschler, Vice President/ Acting President Trisha Murakawa, Trustee Clifford Numark and Trustee Brett Roberts approving agenda items during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 16. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)

A new construction project at El Camino College will create a Modular Village in parking Lot L by June 2024.

The $13.5 million expenditure for this project was approved during the Oct. 16 Board of Trustees meeting.

The goal of the newly constructed buildings is to provide a space for the college dance program. The dance department was previously headquartered in the old Arts and Behavioral Sciences Building which is being prepared for demolition.

The new Modular Village will also house new student resources like a food pantry.

Trustee Brett Roberts said the construction of the Modular Village will mean students will have increased access to classes and services.

“It would be a great addition to the college in terms of having increased facilities,” Roberts said.

Trustee Brett Roberts (left) gathers with Board of Trustees President Trisha Murakawa following the conclusion of the monthly public meeting on Oct. 16. In a statement to The Union, Roberts said the Modular Village project will be "a great addition to the college.” (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Trustee Brett Roberts gathers with Board of Trustees President Trisha Murakawa following the conclusion of the monthly public meeting on Oct. 16. In a statement to The Union, Roberts said the Modular Village project will be “a great addition to the college.” (Khoury Williams | The Union)

This project is a part of Measure E, which aims to transform El Camino into a modern educational environment with new academic facilities and numerous safety and technology upgrades.

The total project cost for the construction of the Modular Village is approximately $16 million with an additional $5.24 million coming from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which provides funding to institutions for emergency financial aid grants to students who have been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board previously approved a $267,900 contract to demolish part of the parking area in preparation for construction.

Among 12 potential contractors, El Camino received two responders for their formal request. Included in the request is the Project Labor Agreement which is a bid proposal for soil to be used in the foundation excavation for the building.

While The Nazerian Group proposed a budget of $12.69 million El Camino ultimately signed a contract with WoodCliff Corporation which offered the lowest responsible proposal at $11.79 million.

Vice President of Administrative Services Robert Suppelsa said in addition a $1.79 million contingent fee has been set to prevent unforeseen circumstances from preventing any progress, pending a board action authorized fund.

Suppelsa said during the meeting he is worried about the timeframe and workload of the construction project because it would take a lot of effort to have the buildings be complete by June 1, 2024.

“This is a very aggressive schedule,” Suppelsa said.

Administrative Services Vice President Robert Suppelsa (left) prepares to speak about contract terms for the construction of El Camino&squot;s new modular village project during the Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 16. Suppelsa said he is worried about the construction&squot;s current end projection goal of June 2024, citing the "aggressive" schedules workload. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Administrative Services Vice President Robert Suppelsa, left, prepares to speak about contract terms for the construction of El Camino’s new modular village project during the Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 16. Suppelsa said he is worried about the construction’s current end projection goal of June 2024, citing the “aggressive” schedules workload. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

The contract between WoodCliff Corporation and the college district begins on Oct. 21 and ends on Aug. 30, 2024.

While car spaces in parking Lot L will likely be reduced due to the construction Vice President and Acting President of the board Trisha Murakawa said she doesn’t think the new space will negatively affect the parking situation.

“As long as we have adequate parking on campus for students who need that, that will be good [to have Modular Village in parking lot L],” Murakawa said.

Murakawa added that the convenience and location of the new building might ease up students’ accessibility.

Board of Trustees President Trisha Murakawa asks Administrative Services Vice President Robert Suppelsa for more information on the El Camino College District&squot;s modular village project during the board meeting on Oct. 16. In a statement to The Union following the meeting, Murakawa said as long as the college district supplies "adequate" parking for students to offset the loss of space, the Modular Village will be a good addition to the college. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Board of Trustees President Trisha Murakawa asks Administrative Services Vice President Robert Suppelsa for more information on the El Camino College District’s Modular Village project during the board meeting on Oct. 16. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

The next project of Measure E will be the construction of a new South Bay Public Safety Training Center to help train fire technology students and working firefighters.

As reported by The Union the training center will include a five-story tower, fire suppression equipment, fire engines, program offices and a large garage with storage facilities.

The construction of the training center is estimated to cost $35 million in total Suppelsa said.
More to Discover
More in News
The Board of Trustees and El Camino College administration prepare for the Monday, Oct. 16 board meeting to begin. (Maddie Selack | The Union)
Tentative contract between El Camino district and faculty union approved by Board of Trustees
College officials to use integrated plan to combat downward slope in enrollment
New credit card machines at El Camino
Basic Needs Center to provide free, healthy meals for students in need
El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis speaks to attendees at a police engagement event in the East Dining Room of the Bookstore at El Camino College on Wednesday, Oct. 12. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
Campus police hosts luncheon to discuss resources for unhoused students
Radio personality MoKelly gives an inspirational talk to the audience in El Camino Colleges Marsee Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
Radio personality shares life lessons to El Camino community
More in Top Stories
Defender Diego Martinez runs for the ball during the El Camino College mens soccer team practice session at the Athletics Field on Wednesday, Oct. 4. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
El Camino men’s soccer team No. 1 in the nation in latest Junior College rankings
El Camino College, elected officials and several municipal fire departments break ground on the construction of a new South Bay Public Safety Training Center on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in parking lot L. Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony were, from left to right, City of Torrance Mayor George Chen, former El Camino President Dena Maloney, California State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, El Camino President Brenda Thames, El Camino Public Safety Director Chief Jeff Baumunk, Executive Director of the Los Angeles Area Regional Training Group of the Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Association Jim Birrell, El Camino College Vice President of Administrative Services Robert Suppelsa, San Bernardino County Assistant Fire Chief and former Torrance Fire Chief Martin Serna and El Camino College Trustee Brett Roberts. (Kim McGill | The Union)
El Camino breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art' public safety training center
A customized light-up sign located inside the Associated Students Organization offices as it looked on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The ASO offices are found in the basement of the Communication Building. (Lana Milly | The Union)
El Camino programs have new funding source
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith reads an announcement during the Academic Senate’s third meeting of the fall semester on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
El Camino facing budget cuts and hiring freeze if student enrollment doesn’t increase
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith (far left) sits with Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland (center) and other members of the Academic Senate leadership during the Tuesday, Sept 19 Academic Senate meeting at El Camino College. During the meeting McClelland spoke about Administrative Procedure 4240 which will help students clear past bad grades. (Lana Mily | The Union)
New policy changes set to help students clear bad grades
Jailen Commissiong (center) speaks with his attorney outside Department 117 on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown L.A. Commissiong has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness for the prosecution, but told The Union he knows nothing about what caused the disappearance and death of El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Trial in murder of El Camino student Juan Hernandez continued until 2024

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in