The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino programs have new funding source

By Nick GeltzOctober 4, 2023
A+customized+light-up+sign+located+inside+the+Associated+Students+Organization+offices+as+it+looked+on+Wednesday%2C+Oct.+4.+The+ASO+offices+are+found+in+the+basement+of+the+Communication+Building.+%28Lana+Milly+%7C+The+Union%29
A customized light-up sign located inside the Associated Students Organization offices as it looked on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The ASO offices are found in the basement of the Communication Building. (Lana Milly | The Union)

Program representatives report success with El Camino’s student government announcement of a new funding structure that allows the athletics, forensics and journalism programs to get their primary funding directly from the college.

During a Sept. 6 Board of Trustees meeting presentation, Associated Students Organization representatives said after funding for several programs was shifted from the organization’s responsibility to the colleges, they have the opportunity to spend the funding elsewhere.

With the old structure, the journalism department had to ask for money for certain expenditures.

“The college has done the right thing, from moving the budget from student government to its own budget,” Journalism professor Kate McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said previously they had to cross the desk of at least six different people on campus to get funding approved.

“With the money coming out of the general fund now, there are fewer restrictions on how we spend that operational budget,” McLaughlin said. “We can purchase a camera body and lens much easier than when the money came out of student government.”

Also newly funded by the college budget is the athletics department.

“I am confident that the decision they made was served [for] the students,” Athletics Director Jeffrey Miera said.

The athletics department still received supplies such as sports equipment and food for games from the Associated Students Organization (ASO).

“To clarify, we did not stop funding [all these] programs, we helped reallocate funding for these programs,” ASO President Jose Merino said. “So they got permanent funding in Fund 11, which is the college’s general fund.”

The college will now provide the department with these expenditures, with some continued assistance from the ASO.

“We are still giving athletics $30,000 for their meals and transportation so that the athletes can get the best food possible,” Merino said.

Associated Students Organization (ASO) Vice President Jeon Park (left) and President Jose Merino led a presentation about the organization's 2023-2024 budget during the Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 6. The ASO leaders said part of their funding was relieved by the El Camino College District. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Associated Students Organization (ASO) Vice President Jeon Park (left) and President Jose Merino led a presentation about the organization’s 2023-2024 budget during the Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 6. The ASO leaders said part of their funding was relieved by the El Camino College District. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

The money that the ASO would normally use to fully fund these programs will be used for student-centric events this year such as September’s Student Support Expo and the upcoming World Mental Health Day collaborative event.

“All the money that is available to us now after the reallocation is going towards what we call our advocacy and action plan,” ASO Vice President Jeon Park said.

The plan involves putting $99,000 towards events this year at El Camino and $55,852 will go towards programs that the ASO will still provide funding for.

As previously reported by The Union the ASO gets their funding directly from the $15 Benefits Pass.

The El Camino Benefits Pass is an optional fee at El Camino that funds the ASO and provides discounts for local restaurants, movie theaters, and other things as an added service and incentive.

Previously most of the money was used to pay for competitions, travel, equipment and other items to supplement student programs. Now, some of these items are covered by the general fund.

While the budget changes are new, organization members say the ASO’s priorities will stay the same.

“We want to continue to be a service-based advocacy-oriented organization that will continue as a student voice at the center and forefront of what we do,” Merino said.
More to Discover
More in News
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith reads an announcement during the Academic Senate’s third meeting of the fall semester on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
El Camino facing budget cuts and hiring freeze if student enrollment doesn’t increase
A screenshot of the Honors Transfer Club seal taken from the official Honors Transfer Club Instagram page.
Clubs on Campus: Honors Transfer Club
A student walks past the east side of the soon to be demolished Art and Behavioral Science Building on Tuesday, Oct. 4. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Building on campus set to be demolished
Los Angeles Maritime Institute Volunteer Coordinator Donna Dunn at her recruiting table in the Student Services Plaza on Sept. 27, 2023. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Maritime program helps students set sail towards internship adventure
Swinerton representatives Carlos Villacorta (left) and Tony Gutierrez at their recruiting table in the Student Services Plaza on Sept. 27, 2023. Swinerton is a $5 billion construction firm founded in 1888. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Construction internships available for El Camino students
English professor and co-lead for Guided Pathways Christopher Page presents plans for the school year at the Oct. 3 Academic Senate meeting. (Nick Geltz | The Union) Photo credit: Nick Geltz
'Guided' program helps students navigate college path
More in Top Stories
Parking lot L at El Camino College is full on Wednesday, Oct.4. Currently student parking at El Camino is free. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Keep student parking free at El Camino
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith (far left) sits with Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland (center) and other members of the Academic Senate leadership during the Tuesday, Sept 19 Academic Senate meeting at El Camino College. During the meeting McClelland spoke about Administrative Procedure 4240 which will help students clear past bad grades. (Lana Mily | The Union)
New policy changes set to help students clear bad grades
Jailen Commissiong (center) speaks with his attorney outside Department 117 on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown L.A. Commissiong has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness for the prosecution, but told The Union he knows nothing about what caused the disappearance and death of El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Trial in murder of El Camino student Juan Hernandez continued until 2024
Students walk past a surveillance tower set up by the El Camino College Police Department and placed behind the Communications Building on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo by Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Police investigate multiple vandalisms at Federation office
El Camino Kicker Gabriella De La Cruz takes a knee for a photo at Featherstone Field at El Camino College on Thursday Sept, 14. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Female Warrior kicks down football barriers
Dean of Humanities Scott Kushigemachi shares his favorite memories from working with former Dean Debra Breckheimer on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Kushigemachi said he was fortunate to have Breckheimers help. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Scott Kushigemachi: Dean on weekdays, drummer by weekend

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in