Discount Benefit Pass offers discounts at on- and off-campus vendors

Students can now use their Associated Students Organization Discount Benefit Pass to receive discounts for select locally participating, off-campus vendors, according to the Associated Students Organization website.

The Associated Students Organization (ASO) Discount Benefit Pass has been a staple resource at El Camino College since 1975. Each year the benefit pass gets updated with a list of new vendors.

The pass will not only give students discounts at Café El Camino, El Cappuccino and the Bookstore but it will also offer “off-campus benefits” for products and services at local restaurants, beauty and fitness services, computer and printing services, clothing accessories and more.

“Metro, McDonalds, Buffalo Wild Wings and Fyrebird have partnered up to give students discounts,” ASO Director of Publicity Sabrina Rashiq said.

According to ASO’s page on the El Camino College website, students have the option to purchase the ASO benefit pass online when they enroll during the primary semesters of spring and fall.

The Cashier’s Office then enters the purchase into a student’s account where once the correct information is uploaded it can be used immediately.

The pass is only eligible during the semester it’s purchased in, with the only exception being the extension of the fall pass into the winter semester.

To use the discount at participating vendors, students must show their ASO Discount Benefits Pass sticker and another form of ID.

The ASO Discount Benefit Pass is one of many support resources available to help students save money and beat inflated prices on food.