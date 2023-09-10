The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Courage defined: Community comes together to raise money for Maui

Byline photo of Joshua Flores
By Joshua FloresSeptember 10, 2023
Students+of+Fairmont+Elementary+School+in+Yorba+Linda+present+a+%24500+check++for+the+Maui+Strong+Fund+to+LA+based+news+anchor+and+show+organizer+David+Ono+during+a+presentation+of+Defining+Courage+at+Marsee+Auditorium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+9%2C+2023.+%28Misaki+Asaba+%7C+The+Union%29
Students of Fairmont Elementary School in Yorba Linda present a $500 check for the Maui Strong Fund to LA based news anchor and show organizer David Ono during a presentation of “Defining Courage” at Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Misaki Asaba | The Union)

Over $60,000 in relief donations were raised on Saturday as part of a special presentation of “Defining Courage,” the live show gave attendees an opportunity to journey through the legacy of Nisei soldiers and fundraise for people affected by the Maui wildfires.

Event organizers said box office sales of the show, held at El Camino College, amounted to $61,000. Proceeds generated by art and book sales at the event resulted in an estimated $75,000 to $80,000 total raised for the people of Maui.

“I think it’s fabulous that we are able to host this event with this number of community members here on campus,” El Camino President Brenda Thames said.

Thames said over 1,600 community members attended the fundraising, located at the Marsee Auditorium, on Saturday Sept. 9.

Attendees, including some local celebrities, experienced the endeavors of Nisei Soldiers, Americans of Japanese ancestry who served in segregated military units during World War II.

Hundreds of people stream in and out of the college for a presentation of “Defining Courage” at Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Misaki Asaba | The Union)

“To see this crowd here, I am just so overwhelmed. It shows the bigness of people’s hearts and of course we all have friends or relatives in Hawaii,” former Star Trek actor and activist George Takei said. “I am so thrilled to see this huge turnout.”

The show was hosted and co-produced by KABC television news anchor David Ono, along with Emmy award-winning producer Jeff MacIntyre, which featured special guests such as Tia Carrere, Daniel Ho, Nick Lee, and Hālau Hula Keali`i O Nālani.

“Broadly, America is all about hiding a lot of these different chapters of different ethnicities, so this seems unique but it really isn’t that unique,” Ono said. “What we need to do is re-explore how we tell our history and the importance of that is to better understand inclusion and inclusivity and what it means to be an American.”

The event was coordinated by El Camino College, the City of Torrance and the producers of “Defining Courage” who wanted to help provide support to those affected by the Maui fires, which ravaged the island earlier this August.

“I first saw this performance in August in Little Tokyo, then I reached out to Jeff MacIntyre and said it would be great to hold this performance in the South Bay, given the large Japanese-American community,” District 1 Torrance Council Member Jon Kaji said. “Then the fires occurred in Maui, a few days later Jeff called me and we thought it would be great to hold a fundraiser to help the Maui victims.”

Dancers flow around the stage in a line during a presentation of “Defining Courage” at Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Misaki Asaba | The Union)

This left Kaji with the task of locating a venue within the South Bay, so he reached out to Trustee Vice President and Acting President Trisha Murakawa in hopes of securing Marsee Auditorium as the venue for the fundraiser.

“I totally thought it was the perfect place because we have native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander student population, there’s a large population of Japanese-Americans in the South Bay, people who are either from Hawaii, have family from Hawaii, or have some connection to Hawaii,” Murakawa said.

The Hawaiian concept of “Ohana”, or family, was embodied during Saturday’s event with people coming together as a family in order to support one another.

“The world can see what’s happening over there, they lost their land, they lost their culture, their history, their family history,” Murakawa said. “We cannot let those people lose their land and their homes, that’s just wrong.”

To donate:
Those who would like to donate to help the people of Maui affected by the fires can visit the Japanese American National Museum’s donation page and indicate “Maui Strong Fund” in the gift designation section.

 
More to Discover
More in News
Two students walk past a sign advertising the free on campus rapid COVID testing offered in room 205 of the Communications Building at El Camino College, on February 16. The testing site is still open this fall semester from Monday-Thursday and is free of charge to El Camino students and employees. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
COVID-testing sites still open on campus
The El Camino College Federation of Teachers gather together to voice their frustrations with the college district during the public comment section of the Sept. 6 Board of Trustees meeting. For 16 months, The Federation has to renegotiate details of their contracts with the El Camino College district to cover issues concerning adjunct faculty healthcare, class sizes, a cost of living adjustment and more. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Protests, vandalism and still no contract: Update on Federation and district negotiations
Players and officials crowd around El Camino defense back Travis Roberts after he was injured during a football game against Southwestern College at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Ivan Gonzalez | The Union)
No injury updates from Warriors football team and Athletics Department
A screenshot of a digital flyer taken from the Defining Courage webpage linked to in the El Camino College ticket site.
Upcoming live performance to aid in Maui Relief fund
Associated Students Organization (ASO) Vice President Jeon Park (left) and President Jose Merino led a presentation about the organizations 2023-2024 budget during the Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 6. When speaking to The Union after the presentation, Merino said ASOs goal was to continue to be transparent with all issues concerning ASO. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Student government presents new budget during Board of Trustees
Federation members picket their way across campus to a Board of Trustees meeting at El Camino College on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Solidarity march: Faculty protest ‘no contract, unfair labor’ ahead of Board of Trustees meeting
More in Top Stories
Following a complete pass, El Camino running back Marceese Yetts gains possession of the ball and paves through Southwestern for a later touchdown at 35-0 during El Caminos opening football game of the season on Sept. 2. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
Football season opener features historic first female score but ends early due to injury, Warriors still victorious over Southwestern
A line of cars slowly turn into Lemoli Avenue from Manhattan Beach Boulevard in an attempt to enter Parking Lot C at around 9:30 a.m. at El Camino College on Thursday Aug. 31. During the first week of fall semester some students and employees have reported issues with parking. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Campus Viewpoints: First week parking pandemonium
Womens gender and sexual studies major Kohana Johnson showcases her natural hair, which she refers to as the Rue, a nod to the famous Hunger Games character on May 25. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Braids, locs and curls: Best local Black-owned hair care spots
A sign for El Camino College located near the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard on March 8. El Camino gained national and international media coverage following controversial remarks made during the 2023 graduation ceremony that took place June 9. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Council on American–Islamic Relations condemns El Camino’s response to commencement controversy
El Camino College graduates listen as President Brenda Thames speaks during the 2023 commencement ceremony hosted on June 9. Outgoing Associated Students Organization Jana Abulaban gave a short speech that heavily criticized Israel which El Camino officials claims was not approved. The College gained national attention when a 20-second snippet from Abulaban’s speech became the subject of the New York Post’s original article, before being picked up by Daily Mail and Fox News. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino graduate's speech sparks outrage, support and international coverage
A worker from the Torrance Green Room stands handcuffed as police raid the illegal dispensary on Thursday, June 8. The dispensary has been running its illegal operations outside of El Camino College since early this year. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Illegal marijuana dispensary next to El Camino raided by police

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in