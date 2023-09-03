The student news site of El Camino College

Football season opener features historic first female score but ends early due to injury, Warriors still victorious over Southwestern

By Ivan GonzalezSeptember 3, 2023
Following+a+complete+pass%2C+El+Camino+running+back+Marceese+Yetts+gains+possession+of+the+ball+and+paves+through+Southwestern+for+a+later+touchdown+at+35-0+during+El+Caminos+opening+football+game+of+the+season+on+September+2.+%28Saqib+Rawda+%7C+The+Union%29+Photo+credit%3A+Saqib+Rawda
Following a complete pass, El Camino running back Marceese Yetts gains possession of the ball and paves through Southwestern for a later touchdown at 35-0 during El Camino’s opening football game of the season on September 2. (Saqib Rawda | The Union) Photo credit: Saqib Rawda

Despite a 49-13 Warrior victory over Southwestern the first football match of the 2023 season ended abruptly with a major injury taking place on the field in Murdock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3.

With 19 seconds left in the 4th quarter El Camino defensive back Travis Roberts suffered a serious undetermined leg injury, collapsing on the field and crying out as officials rushed to his aid. Family members of Roberts, who were at the stadium, scrambled to reach him on the field.

The unfortunate end to the game also overshadowed a historic first in El Camino football history as Gabriella De La Cruz, a kicker on the team, became the first woman Warrior to score points during a game. As reported by the El Camino College Warrior website Del La Cruz managed to score early on in the second quarter.

Roughly 15 minutes after the initial injury Athletics Director Jeff Miera helped guide an ambulance onto Featherstone Field. As Roberts was lifted onto the ambulance by paramedics the entirety of his fellow Warriors converged around their injured teammate in a show of support.

The remaining seconds of the game were canceled, the unforeseen close to the fourth quarter ended with El Camino winning their first game of the 2023 season.

Players and officials crowd around El Camino defense back Travis Roberts after he was injured during a football game against Southwestern College at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Ivan Gonzalez | The Union)
Players and officials crowd around El Camino defense back Travis Roberts after he was injured during a football game against Southwestern College at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2. With only 19 seconds left on the clock the game was ended leaving Warriors victorious (Ivan Gonzalez | The Union)

In contrast to the dramatic conclusion, the game began slow with both El Camino and Southwestern gaining possession twice each and ending the quarter with a 7-0 lead for the Warriors.

El Camino ramped up the offense, ultimately scoring 28 points in the second quarter

Starting quarterback Dayton Tafoya helped lead his offense to a total of 6 offensive touchdowns in the game. Tafoya was 9 for 11 with his passes throwing for 167 yards and a 52-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Reynoso, who himself had 2 receiving touchdowns.

El Camino quarterback Dayton Tafoya weaves past Southwestern defense tackle Jordan Collier during the first Warriors football home game at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
El Camino quarterback Dayton Tafoya weaves past Southwestern defense tackle Jordan Collier during the first Warriors football home game at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)

El Camino running back Marceese Yetts broke a 52-yard run for a touchdown and the drive, following that Jakai Torres scored a rushing touchdown as the game hit halftime with the score of 35-0 for the Warriors.

Running back Marceese Yetts clears 52 yards during the second quarter at El Camino's opening football game of the season against Southwestern on September 2, 2023. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
Running back Marceese Yetts clears 52 yards during the second quarter at El Camino’s opening football game of the season against Southwestern on September 2. (Saqib Rawda | The Union) Photo credit: Saqib Rawda

Tafoya was subbed out in the 3rd quarter with quarterback Champion Edwards. Edwards displayed great scrambling ability on the field and went 9-10 with his passing throwing for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Desperate attempts by Southwestern failed to stop El Camino running back Marceese Yetts during Yetts's 52-yard sprint to the end zone at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
Desperate attempts by Southwestern failed to stop El Camino running back Marceese Yetts during Yetts’s 52-yard sprint to the end zone at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2. (Saqib Rawda | The Union) Photo credit: Saqib Rawda

Linebacker Devon Jones is redshirted this season due to transferring from Santa Ana College but still practices with the team. Speaking to The Union prior to the game Jones said he has insight into how the team prepares.

“All the players focus on their assignments,” he said. “Every piece of the puzzle needs to be able to click.”

The El Camino Warriors and Southwestern Jaguars line up for a play during El Camino's first football game of the season at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
The El Camino Warriors and Southwestern Jaguars line up for a play during El Camino’s first football game of the season at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Saqib Rawda | The Union) Photo credit: Saqib Rawda

The offense was not the only Warriors scoring touchdowns in the seasonal debut as defensive lineman Fuller Cohen was able to take advantage of a ball that was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Not only did Cohen manage to get the interception but the touchdown score as well.

El Camino Warriors jump up in celebration after winning 49-13 against the Southwestern Jaguars during El Camino's first football game at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
El Camino Warriors jump up in celebration after a play, Warriors would go on to win 49-13 against the Southwestern Jaguars during El Camino’s first football game at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Saqib Rawda | The Union) Photo credit: Saqib Rawda

The Southwestern offense, led in part by quarterback Aleks Wojcik, struggled to move the ball downfield throughout the game until the fourth quarter

Two rushing touchdowns coming from running back Hamadi Sharif and a good kick from kicker Oswaldo Castillo gave the Jaguars 13 points, not enough to overtake the Warriors before the game’s abrupt ending due to Robert’s injury.

The Warriors will return to the gridiron once again next Saturday.

Next Match
El Camino vs Palomar College Comets
@ El Palomar College
Date: Saturday Sept. 9
Time: 6 p.m.

 

This is a developing story, The Union will have further updates regarding the Travis Robert’s Injury and Gabriella Del La Cruz.

 
