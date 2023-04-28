Memorial and reception for longtime El Camino coach to be open to the public

Coach John Britton in Nov. 2017. Britton died on April 11 in Edinburgh, Scotland, while visiting his mother. A memorial mass for the former El Camino College badminton and soccer coach will be hosted on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Manhattan Beach. (Jorge Villa | The Union)

A memorial mass for former El Camino College badminton and soccer coach John Britton, who died on April 11, will be hosted on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Manhattan Beach.

Jaymie Britton Baquero, Britton’s daughter, said both the mass and reception will take place immediately after the service and are both open to the public. She invited “anyone that knew my father” to attend.

The reception will take place in O’Donnell Hall, located on the church grounds. Baquero said her mother, Britton’s wife Traci Britton, wanted to make sure everyone who knew John could pay their respects.

“It’s a family church, [my parents] did their vow renewals there, he went to service there,” Baquero said. “He had his 70th birthday there, just this past June.”

While the local memorial for Britton will take place next week, a smaller service took place on April 29, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britton’s hometown.

John Britton died in Edinburgh while visiting his mother Mae Britton during spring break. Mae turned 95 in January.

Baquero said her father liked spending as much time as possible with his mother.

John was hospitalized suddenly while overseas and died in a hospital.

Baquero said they are still determining the cause of death as her father was not knowingly ill. She described his death as “sudden and unexpected.”

John Britton spent 26 seasons coaching the men’s and women’s soccer teams at El Camino; his last season was in 2021. He was still the active badminton coach for El Camino.

A small flower-and-photo memorial for John is placed in the El Camino College gymnasium, the same place John spent much of his time coaching and watching badminton.

John is survived by his wife Traci, children Jaymie, Andre and Tom, his mother Mae, and several grandchildren.