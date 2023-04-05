Reading, writing and a revamp: The Writing Center becomes the Reading and Writing Studio

Writing Center (soon to Reading and Writing Studio) tutor Elizabeth King stands behind the main desk of the center located inside the Humanities Building on Friday, March 17. The sign outside the center reads “Writing Center” while a decal inside reads “Reading and Writing Studio.” (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

In an effort to raise student awareness of services outside of writing help, the Writing Center located in the Humanities Building room 122, is rebranding itself as the Reading and Writing Studio.

While a soft re-opening with food and decorations will take place on April 6, the center will fully adopt the new name after spring break.

English faculty member and Center Coordinator Christopher Glover said part of the name change is to alert students that the center can help with other aspects of academia, such as reading.

“We help students with their writing assignments, of course, we still do that, but we can also help them with reading assignments too,” Glover said. “Let me show you how to read a textbook because maybe you’re not as familiar with that, or let me show you how to read a poem, how many people read poems every day of their life?”

The space will continue its same hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beyond reading and writing, some of the new services include: traveling tutors, a new collaboration section for students who wish to work in groups, educational workshops and even conversation corner, a service offered to English-as-a-second language students in which tutors help them practice their speech.

Tutor Mark Walch says he has worked at the Writing Center “longer than anyone.”

In his eyes, the center is designed for any student that needs help; whether it’s for English, science, journalism or business. He thinks it’s good the center offers a wide range of learning services.

“Needs that were once met on campus aren’t being met anymore,” Walch said. “There used to be a reading center, but there’s not anymore. There used to be conversation classes, there’s not anymore, there used to be developmental English classes.”

Student David Martinez, who is studying to become a Spanish translator, had high praise for the center. After struggling for three weeks on his own, the center helped him figure out his thesis statement and he almost completed his essay after two visits.

“I’m gonna use the words of my professor, he said, if you’re having a hard time with your essay and you’re stuck, the Writing Center is there to get you unstuck, simple as that,” Martinez said.

Dean of Humanities Debra Breckheimer says she worked closely with Glover to reshape the Writing Center ever since El Camino reopened its doors following the pandemic.

“I would say the Writing Center has been my passion project, because I know at its core it’s all about serving students and helping them,” Breckheimer said. “Not just in English classes, but across campus.”

Breckheimer said one of the goals of the college is always to run more efficiently, even if it means decreasing the number of scattered “pop-up tutoring centers” around campus.

“I’m retiring at the end of the semester, so one of the biggest things I wanted to do before I left is hopefully create a space where students feel welcomed in,” Breckheimer said. “There’s not an overabundance of rules and regulations, you just come in and we’ll meet you where you are and help you out.”

Take a look at a recent video by The Union about the Reading and Writing Studio.