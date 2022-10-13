El Camino College to be a polling station for Election Day

An “I Voted” sticker glimmers in the sunlight in Torrance, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Students and employees should expect the campus to be busier in the next few weeks for the Midterm Election. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

El Camino College will be a polling station and offer early voting services to those in the community located in the south gymnasium starting on Nov. 4 until Election Day on Nov. 8.

The station will be open from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Nov. 8 it will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. during Election Day.

Students and employees should expect the area to be busier than normal on the days of operation for the polling station in the south gymnasium.

There will be three kinds of voting services offered at the south gymnasium polling station for voters to use and get help from poll workers.

With early voting, a voter could pick up or fill in a vote-by-mail ballot at this station.

A secure ballot drop-off box will also be available for voters to drop off their ballots.

Same-day voter registration will be offered at the station which helps Californians who did not make the deadline to register to vote or update their voter registration.

Eligible citizens can complete this process at the polling station and have their ballots processed and counted once the county elections office completes the voter registration verification process.

Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb said that poll workers will be managing the ballot area to make sure everything is in order when the station is open.

Editor’s Note: Added feature image to the story on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 6:05 p.m.