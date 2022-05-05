Campus Climate Survey results in concerns raised over workplace treatment

El Camino College employees told attendees of the Academic Senate meeting on May 3, of concerns about being valued/ appreciated where they work.

These comments and accompanying questions came from the Campus Climate Survey results presentation, given by Director of Research and Planning Viviana Unda.

The Campus Climate survey presented data both quantitatively and qualitatively. The quantitative information was presented in tables and graphs while qualitative information was given in the form of specific responses placed at the top of the slides in a box.

The most recent data covered in the presentation was from 2021 and put side-by-side with data from 2018.

The issue that employees raised was part of the presentation labeled “Work Environment.” This section said, “Job satisfaction is high but lower compared to 2018 (average decrease of 4%).”

This slide gave a list of statements that employees responded to in the survey, including the statement, “I feel valued as an individual at ECC.”

Several El Camino employees voiced their concerns about workplace treatment during this section of the meeting.

Behavioral and Social Sciences Department Senator Kristie Daniel-DiGregorio was among the first to talk about their concerns with value in the workplace.

“But, you know analysis needs to continue as we discussed it. We need more forums to be able to… discuss it, dig into it and then say not just what am I gonna do individually by taking the template and creating an action plan but what can we do as a college?” Daniel-DiGregorio said. “I mean one-third, one-third of our colleagues don’t feel valued as individuals. I mean that’s really concerning to me.”

Daniel-DiGregorio was referencing the data on the slide with the material in question. Data showcasing an 8% decrease in El Camino College employees feeling “…valued as an individual at ECC,” from 2018.

Art History professor Ali Ahmadpour gave his opinion on this subject including his experience communicating with colleagues.

“I genuinely believe that the reality of, in campus is, at least I’m talking for myself based on my conversations with many of my colleagues is even worse than this,” Ahmadpour said. “I feel that 99% of the time we are not being appreciated.”

Academic Senate President Darcie McClelland told the attendees what the next steps would be in addressing the concerns raised during the meeting.

“I will agendize at our next meeting a discussion about what we as a senate would like to do going forward whether we’d like to make suggestions to the cabinet about what we as faculty feel that they should do about this because I think that’s a discussion that needs to be had,” McClelland said.