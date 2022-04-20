Student success report celebrated during Board of Trustees meeting

An El Camino College report detailing student success from the 2020-2021 academic year was celebrated during the Board of Trustees meeting on April 18.

Vice President of student services Ross Miyashiro and Dean of Library and Learning Resources Crystle Martin led the presentation which included statistics and results for a variety of programs and classes offered at El Camino.

Martin first reported on the El Camino Mathematics, Engineering & Science Achievement Program (MESA). El Camino College’s MESA Program started off serving 120 students and now serves over 600 students per year, “making it the largest program of MESA in the state,” Martin said.

Miyashiro reported on the success of the El Camino forensics team which this year won first place at the Wyman division national championships.

This [forensics program] typically beat Berkeley, Stanford, Harvard, or anybody else in parliamentary debate,” Miyashiro said. “Wyman division is the highest level of competition. There are a few other lower-level divisions, but El Camino only entered the highest division and won it all. This is truly a historical, amazing event.”

The Board of Trustees all commended the presentation and the student success it represented with Trustee Trisha Murakawa joking about being provided a “cheat sheet” of the numerous academic successes to boast about.

Other standouts from the student success report included-

El Camino College’s Architecture and Environmental Technology students came in seventh out of 33 student entries in the national “Architecture at Zero” competition.

El Camino College boasts the largest student government system in the state.

The Radiologic Technology program success rates from the class of 2021 had a 91.6% retention rate and 100% of students passed the ARRT registry exam for the 21st straight year.

193 El Camino student athletes have a GPA above 3.0