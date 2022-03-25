‘CommUnity’ Walk and self-defense class serve as a response to hate crimes

In response to an increase of anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander hate crimes in the South Bay area, El Camino Community College is hosting a “CommUnity” Walk event on campus in collaboration with non-profit advocacy group Seniors Fight Back on Saturday, March 26.

El Camino College’s Director of public information Kerri Webb said the event will also serve as a “soft announcement” of the Social Justice Center. The center is a new equity-minded student service program scheduled to open during the fall semester.

The “CommUnity” Walk event begins at 10 a.m. in front of the Administration Building located by Crenshaw Boulevard side of campus. There will be brief opening remarks before the roughly one-mile walk begins.

Immediately following the walk itself Seniors Fight Back will be hosting a free self-defense class outside of the library.

“It will be hosted by Hong Lee who is the president of Seniors Fight Back and while it is geared toward seniors anyone 18 years and older can participate,” Webb said.

Seniors Fight Back will be distributing self-defense weapons and tools such as pepper spray, safety alarms and whistles.

According to Webb, the event will be attended by President Brenda Thames as well as the entire El Camino College Board of Trustees. A yet-to-be-identified group made up of a senator, an assemblyman and a congresswoman would also be present, said Webb.

Free parking will be provided for the event in the staff-reserved parking lots J and K located on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard.