Memorial held in honor of former Editor-in-Chief of Warrior Life magazine

Family and friends of Juan Miranda, former editor-in-chief of Warrior Life magazine, gathered on the sunset-kissed summit of Kenneth Hahn park for the memorial held in honor of his life on Sunday, Feb.21, after his sudden passing. The memorial was organized by former Warrior Life and The Union staff who knew, worked with and admired Miranda at various stages of his journalistic career. (Special to the Union)

The sun set slowly behind the Dodger gear and Lakers jersey-clad backs of Juan Miranda’s friends and family at Kenneth Hahn park as they gathered for his memorial.

Miranda, editor-in-chief of Warrior Life magazine, died at age 22 on Jan. 22. The official cause of death is unknown, but family suspect it may be due to a blood clot in his lung.

A memorial for the family and friends of Miranda was put together by Ryan Farrell, and Rosemary Montalvo, two former journalism students who worked with Miranda in previous semesters.



“He was just so special to all of us and letting this moment go by wasn’t fair to him or his memory,” Montalvo said.

Montalvo met Miranda for the first time while on assignment for The Union. They were covering the Noche de Cultura event in fall 2019.

“You could just tell how natural reporting came to him,” she said. “So it was really nice to be there with him.”

Montalvo said that night was when their friendship began and it just continued to grow from there.

“Juan was very special and we all knew it,” Montalvo said. “We all knew how great of a writer he was and we always said that he was going to be the one that makes it big.”

In honor of Miranda, an anonymous member of the Society of Professional Journalists donated a $500 scholarship in his name. The Juan Miranda Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to selected students in the journalism department at the end of the semester.

“I haven’t ever had anyone do a scholarship like this in memory of a student, that didn’t really know the student,” Andrea Sala, executive director of the El Camino College Foundation, said. “It says a lot about Juan and his character.”

Miranda’s family is accepting donations on their GoFundMe page to cover the cost of his funeral.

“Juan had an incredible passion for this city that we now call home,” Farrell, a friend of Miranda and former copy editor for The Union, said to attendees.

He paused for his words to be translated and then told a story about Miranda the night the Dodgers won the World Series. Miranda told Farrell he had been waiting his whole life for that moment.

Farrell said he told Miranda that when his newborn son is old enough, the three of them would take him to his first Dodgers game. He still intends to go in Miranda’s honor.

“[I] will always wear Dodger blue for Juan and I will always be a Dodgers fan for Juan,” Farrell said.

Diego Flores Pérez, 22-year-old friend of Miranda, translated in Spanish for Miranda’s family as people shared stories about Miranda and what he meant to them. Pérez and Miranda were high school friends and they spoke on a daily basis.

“There wasn’t a day that would go by [without] at least a little meme [that] came up that we just went off about,” Pérez said.

And while he misses talking to Miranda the most, Pérez said there is so much to miss. He said Miranda was compassionate, hard working, cared about everybody and had a great sense of humor.

“What’s not to miss about Juan?” Pérez said. “There is just so much that he brought to the table that I don’t think anyone will ever bring back again.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: THIS STORY WAS UPDATED FEB. 24 AT 7:00 P.M.