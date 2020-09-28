Fake job and hiring scams continue to target ECC students

Cybercriminals are targeting El Camino College students with fake jobs and hiring scam emails.

These emails solicit students by asking if they would like to work online from home and get paid weekly. They then prompt students to send in their cell phone numbers and non-El Camino email addresses to receive a full job description, pay and hours.

According to a campus-wide email from ECC Student Information, an investigation is currently ongoing. The email added that students should delete any suspicious emails and not click on any links, open any attachments or reply to the message in any way.

This is not the first time similar emails have come to the attention of campus officials.

According to an email sent out earlier this semester by the Information Technology Services Division (ITS), there was an “uptick in fake job and hiring scams.”

Previous emails sent to ECC students were addressed under the guise of COVID-19 related opportunities.

According to a scam email sent on Aug. 5, work from home opportunities were available with a “pay of $500 weekly” if students responded with their cell phone numbers and a non-El Camino email.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page to get the latest updates.