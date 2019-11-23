Parking lots D and F impacted by filming of commercial on campus
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Parking was impacted in lots D and F on Friday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 9 p.m. according to an email sent to students from El Camino College.
According to the email, the impact on student parking was minimal compared to other instances during the fall 2019 semester when parking was impacted far more by larger film crews.
Director of Event Operations Bridget Delahunt told The Union that the filming was an athletics commercial hired by Athletica but could not disclose full details about the filming itself.
HBO, Sony Pictures Studios and Netflix had also recently hired crews to film on campus in separate instances throughout the semester.
Merritt Ryan Albin is a copy editor at The Union. His interests outside the world of journalism include cooking food, enjoying time with family and watching...