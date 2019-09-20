Annual show to present vintage motorcycles

Vintage and antique motorcycles will be showcased at El Camino College on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by Topping Events in association with Classic Cycle Events, The El Camino Vintage Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet is an annual event that will take place on the upper level of Parking Lot F.

Swap meet vendors will be stationed at the showcase selling antique, vintage, and classic motorcycle items as well.

“The best part of the event would have to be the show bikes; coming out seeing these unique bikes, some from before World War II, the 1920s and 30s, American bikes, European bikes and Japanese bikes,” Co-Owner of Topping Events Inc. Jason De La O said.

Most of the show bikes are tailored and only come out once a year for the show, De La O said.

“It’s like a museum exhibit and almost like a reunion for SoCal motorcycle racers and enthusiast[s],” De La O said.

General admission to the event is $15 and kids under 12 years old get in free. Event parking is on Redondo Beach Boulevard.

Additional event information available: https://www.elcaminoshow.com/general-event-info.