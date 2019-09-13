Tickets to LA Galaxy vs. Montreal Impact discounted for El Camino College Night

The El Camino College Foundation has reserved discounted tickets for a Major League Soccer regular-season game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Montreal Impact for El Camino College Night Saturday, Sept. 21.

“It will be a really fun night,” Executive Director of the El Camino College Foundation Andrea Sala said. “We thought it would be a nice kind of team building, school spirit type of event.”

This game is a fun way for students, staff and the ECC community to come together, Sala added.

Discounted ticket prices range from $20 to $56 and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis online. Regular ticket prices can cost up to $250.

“You can’t go to a Dodgers’ game for $20, really. It’s convenient, it’s close. It’s our local soccer team,” Sala said.

Kick-off will be at the Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly known as the StubHub Center, in Carson, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are sold online at https://lagalaxy.com/elcamino.