Officials approve $307 million spending budget for 2019-2020

After meeting for three consecutive weeks, the Board of Trustees (BOT) at El Camino College approved a $307 million spending budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year during their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

BOT officials praised the new budget comprised of local, state and federal funding along with other contributions as this year’s spending budget will be larger than last year’s $290 million, according to the final budget for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 fiscal year for the El Camino Community College District.

“We rely on state funding to operate the college, it is the bulk of money we receive,” EC President Dena Maloney said. “It’s the blood of the college.”

The total funds EC will receive this fiscal year will be roughly $422 million, according to the final budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year for the El Camino Community College District.

That money is allocated into 16 different categories including Unrestricted General Funds (Fund 11). Fund 11 contains approximately $140 million; over 85% of that money goes toward faculty salaries, EC Business Manager Jeffrey Hinshaw said.

But despite the total funding being $33 million less than last year and spending $17 million more, Maloney said this is a stable budget year for the college.

“That’s really good [because] we want to be able to continue the great programs and great work we do to help students meet their goals and this budget supports that,” Maloney said.

According to this year’s final budget, EC will be allocating $149,000 that will go towards funding the Warrior Food Pantry, a program that assists disadvantaged students with food, toiletries and other resources.

“Students shouldn’t have to come to school hungry,” Student Trustee Lindsey Lee said.

According to this year’s final budget, more money will be allocated into hiring more faculty, the Veterans Resource Center and mental services among other student support programs.

“Maybe a few years ago we didn’t care about these services but it’s great we are highlighting them now,” Lee said. “It opens up deeper conversations.”

The next BOT meeting will be on Monday. Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. in EC’s Alondra Room, located about the Bookstore.