Plan created to improve success rates among disadvantaged students

A plan proposed in an effort to improve retention, graduation and transfer rates among disadvantaged students at El Camino is in its approval process, Academic Senate officials said.

EC Director of the Student Equity Program Nayeli Olivia presented the proposed three year Student Equity Plan during the latest Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, May 22.

Olivia said it was important to approve the new plan so that programs that help disadvantaged students can be provided with the funds they need. These programs include First Year Experience and Project Success, according to the plan.

The plan must be turned in to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office by Sunday, June 30, in order to move to the next step in the approval process.

Disadvantaged students include but are not limited to Native American, African American, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and veteran students, according to the plan.

According to the plan, EC has provided $2,964,967 towards programs designed to close the equity gaps between the impacted student groups.

The next Academic Senate meeting will be Tuesday, June 4, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Distance Education Conference Room (DE 166).

Anna Podshivalova contributed to this article.