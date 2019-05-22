The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News, Top Stories

Bike thefts increase on campus

By Fernando Haro|May 22, 2019

A+bicycle+wheel+lays+flat+while+still+locked+to+an+El+Camino+College+bike+rack+near+the+Humanities+Building+on+Wednesday%2C+May+22.+Bike+thefts+at+EC+have+increased+over+the+last+two+weeks.+Photo+credit%3A+Fernando+Haro
Back to Article
Back to Article

Bike thefts increase on campus

A bicycle wheel lays flat while still locked to an El Camino College bike rack near the Humanities Building on Wednesday, May 22. Bike thefts at EC have increased over the last two weeks. Photo credit: Fernando Haro

A bicycle wheel lays flat while still locked to an El Camino College bike rack near the Humanities Building on Wednesday, May 22. Bike thefts at EC have increased over the last two weeks. Photo credit: Fernando Haro

A bicycle wheel lays flat while still locked to an El Camino College bike rack near the Humanities Building on Wednesday, May 22. Bike thefts at EC have increased over the last two weeks. Photo credit: Fernando Haro

A bicycle wheel lays flat while still locked to an El Camino College bike rack near the Humanities Building on Wednesday, May 22. Bike thefts at EC have increased over the last two weeks. Photo credit: Fernando Haro

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Bicycle thefts at El Camino College have increased with seven reported stolen over the last two weeks, authorities said.

EC Supervising Sgt. Francisco Esqueda said that five of the seven thefts occurred between Tuesday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 21. He added that most of the thefts occurred during the day.

Three of the seven bikes were stolen near between the Bookstore and Parking Lot C on Manhattan Boulevard, Esqueda said.

Esqueda said security cameras captured footage of a suspect coming from Manhattan Boulevard, walking diagonally across the lower level of Parking Lot C and proceeding toward the bike racks.

“Typically, the ones that seem to be getting stolen are bicycles that are secured with like a thin cable or thin chain lock,” Esqueda said. “It doesn’t take a very large tool to cut through those.”

Although stealing bikes is a misdemeanor, Esqueda said, the EC Police Department is launching a criminal investigation into the thefts after a victim was desirous of prosecution.

Esqueda said he urges community members to secure their bikes with better locks, such as U-shaped locks, that can’t be broken by wire cutters.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Fernando Haro, News Editor

Other stories filed under News

Plan created to improve success rates among disadvantaged students

A plan proposed in an effort to improve retention, graduation and transfer rates among disadvantaged students at El Camino is in its approval process,...

Lack of food options on campus leads to purchase of new food truck

Members of the College Council unanimously approved the purchase of a new $55,000 food truck for El Camino College in an effort to expand food optio...

Community celebrates inaugural Pride week with festival
Community celebrates inaugural Pride week with festival
Cosmetology department offers salon services to community

Styling and salon services are offered by the El Camino College Cosmetology Department, by appointment only, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursd...

Venue, date set for annual fashion show

The annual El Camino College fashion show, themed "Runway to Wonderland," will take place in the East Dining Room, located above the Bookstore, on Mon...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Warriors baseball team sweeps Glendale Vaqueros, advances to final four
Warriors baseball team sweeps Glendale Vaqueros, advances to final four
Community celebrates inaugural Pride week with festival
Community celebrates inaugural Pride week with festival
Former EC student and ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant eliminated
Former EC student and ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant eliminated
Spring Advanced Dance Concert sticks the landing
Spring Advanced Dance Concert sticks the landing
Vaccines are an important way to stay healthy
Vaccines are an important way to stay healthy
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Bike thefts increase on campus