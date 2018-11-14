The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under News

Wildfire relief funds started to assist EC and Northern California students, faculty, and staff

By Alexa KinoshitaNovember 14, 2018

Deadly wildfires surged across Northern and Southern California, affecting hundreds of people living in the Los Angeles, Ventura, and Butte County areas this past weekend.

One of the wildfires occurring in Paradise, California has become the deadliest fire in the state’s history.

Hundreds of people were confirmed missing as authorities have continued to search for survivors among the devastation that continues to grow.

Not far from El Camino, the faculty and staff have had to evacuate their homes due to the growing destruction these fires have been causing.

El Camino’s Foundation Scholarship Office has prepared a financial account to help out the EC staff whose homes and belongings have been compromised by these recent wildfires.

They are dedicating their times towards raising money for the faculty who may need financial help from these fires’ constant blaze.

The Foundation for California Community Colleges has started a fund to assist those affected in Northern California.

The Union will continue reporting on the situation in the future.

Former EC Students involved in drive-by paintball shooting sentenced to prison
