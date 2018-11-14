The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under News

Students stuck in Humanities building elevator due to power outage

By Fernando HaroNovember 14, 2018

Three El Camino College students are safe after being stuck in a Humanities Building elevator due to a power outage on Wednesday.

The students came out of the elevator anxious and nervous at what had occurred.

The students attempted to call for help and pressed the call button on the elevator, an effort that proved to be futile as none of the buttons worked due to the power outage.

“I didn’t like that there was no help. How can you have a help button and nobody to help,” 21-year-old English major, Tiara Wilson said.

Wilson said the elevator moved up and down, “jumping” from floor to floor continuously.

“(It) kept going up and down like three times,” Wilson said.

Lauren Flores, 21, English major, said this incident increased her anxiety, showing her discomfort through her shaking hands.

Flores said she originally wanted to take the stairs but decided not to do so because her backpack was heavy.

“The elevator was jumping floor to floor. It’s never happened before.” Flores said. “(The elevator) doesn’t even light up and the alarm didn’t work.”

Operator 42 at the EC police department said they could send an officer over to check on the well being of the students but could not do much more and referred The Union to the maintenance department.

Students continued using the elevator a few minutes after, unaware of what had just transpired.

EC Electrician, Robert McNeill, said that he has checked the elevators around campus and they are functioning properly.

“We had an Edison campus-wide glitch in the power and everything is back to normal,” McNeill said.

