Vandalism report gets sent to District Attorney’s office for further investigation

By Emma DimaggioNovember 22, 2017

The case file for the “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” sticker and flier vandalism was sent to the District Attorney’s office for further investigation.

A district attorney is a prosecutor that represents the state or federal government in court within a district.

A campus advisory note sent to campus faculty and staff on Monday, Nov. 6, stated that the vandalism was filed as a misdemeanor malicious mischief report.

This variety of vandalism violates California Penal Code 594, which states that most vandalism cases with less than $400 worth of damage, the crime is considered a misdemeanor.

According to the campus advisory note, “action may be taken against any person who engages in behavior defined as misconduct” in accordance with Administrative Procedure 5500 in the El Camino College Standards of Student Misconduct.

The case is still under investigation. The suspects of the crime have not been located, and the EC Police Department is still attempting to use facial enhancement in order to locate them.

