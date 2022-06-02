Top 5 Brazilian food places in the South Bay

The barbecue plate at Panelas Brazil Cuisine lets you sample steak, chicken and sausage. It is served with black beans on the side and the Brazilian soda Guarana, a great drink to go with it. (Matheus Trefilio | Warrior Life)

Wanting to change up your diet and eat some tropical food? Or craving that juicy steak with some rice and black beans? Or maybe some typical beach place seafood? If any of that applies to you, definitely check out some of these Brazilian places here in the South Bay.

1. Panelas Brazil Cuisine

Located on a small street in Redondo Beach, Panelas brings us the classic homemade Brazilian plates. Among those plates are the traditional feijoada, and the Strogonoff, with choice of steak or chicken. But the most popular plate is the barbecue plate, which comes with the famous picanha, perhaps the main steak cut in Brazil, chicken and sausage. Those are accompanied by rice, black beans, potato salad and the great farofa and vinaigrette. It is open seven days a week, with the focus being lunch time.

Address: 2808 Phelan Lane, Redondo Beach

Phone: 310-214-4143

Hours: Monday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Website: https://www.panelasbrazil.com/

2. Natureba Juice Bar

If you are looking for a more tropical choice, then Natureba is the perfect place for you. With a variety of juices and smoothies, it makes a perfect stop after a workout or an early run on the beach. Besides the drinks, the acai bowls are what make the place even better. The typical Amazon fruit is a great choice to eat with some other fruits and granola. Besides being delicious, it is also very healthy.

Address: 2415 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach

Phone: 310-597-4517

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Website: https://www.naturebajuicebar.com/

3. Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ

Silvio’s style goes back to the same style described for Panelas, but the main difference is the location. Situated right next to the Hermosa Beach Pier, it makes for a great place to hang out with your friends. The drink menu is amazing and the food is even better. A must-have is the Brazilian-style shrimp. Grilled with garlic, butter and lime juice, it makes you feel like you are at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Address: 20 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

Phone: 310-376-6855

Hours: Monday-Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Website: https://silviosbbq.com/

4. Brazilian Plate House

As for some quick appetizers, the Brazilian Plate House is your choice. Serving the amazing coxinha portion, you can’t really go wrong. Coxinha is a small appetizer, filled with chicken and a Brazilian cream cheese called Catupiry. It also serves main dishes, such as the picanha plate, but the coxinha alone will make your visit worth it.

Address: 4509 Torrance Blvd., Torrance

Phone: 310-370-9077

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 am. to 7:30 p.m.

Website: https://www.brazilianplatehouse.com/

5. Sampa’s Gourmet Pizza

Brazilian-style pizza is something that was missing from this list, but no worries. Sampa’s is the perfect place for that. The menu is filled with the most popular Brazilian toppings and pizzas, including the Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with the former being chicken, catupiry and corn, and the latter being hearts of palm, catupiry and provolone cheese. Besides those, they do have the one and only Calabresa pizza, which is Portuguese hot sausage, onions and olives, just like if you ordered in Brazil.

Address: 2413 Pacific Coast Hwy. #107, Lomita

Phone: 424-263-5750

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 4-9 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Website: https://www.sampaspizza.com/