“Pride & Prejudice”: from auditions, rehearsals, to opening night

From large scenic set designs of Regency Era London to 19th century style-music, the play “Pride & Prejudice” made its opening night debut at the Campus Theatre on Nov. 22.

This version of “Pride & Prejudice,” written and directed by Kate Hamill, is an updated version of the classic Jane Austen novel that’s more of a romantic comedy while keeping its themes of marriage, love and feminine values.

The story features Elizabeth Bennet, an outspoken individual determined to never marry regardless of being pressured by society, until she meets a man named Mr. Darcy.

The play had been in development in El Camino College’s Theater Department from the first day of auditions and rehearsals on Oct. 7 to its opening night on Nov. 22.

Being a fan of period dramas, Kelly Herman, who teaches at California State University Dominguez Hills and is a part-time fine arts professor at ECC, was looking forward to directing “Pride & Prejudice.”

“I was offered to direct and I said ‘yes,’” Herman said. “I like working on time-period pieces and they all have their own challenges.”

Herman adds what makes the play a little different from other adaptations of “Pride & Prejudice” is that it has a modern feminist note while maintaining its roots as a period piece.

“A woman’s value should not be seen through men’s, but their own, which is important because Jane Austen was one of our first true feminist writers about a woman’s place in society,” she said.

During auditions, Herman’s goal was to ensure the cast selection and chemistry among cast members.

Julia Doty, 21, is a theater major who was cast to play the protagonist Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Bennet. A fan of the source material, she was honored to get the role.

“Going into this, I’ve already read the book and love the movie and [I] was not going to do any more shows, but this story made me come back,” Doty said.

During the whole month of rehearsal, Doty expressed the challenges of performing with a British accent.

“It might be harder if we just did the play like how it’s straight up written, because it’s such a mix of the way the British talked, 1800s talk and a bit of modern,” she added.

Travis Duncan, 25, a theater major who plays Mr. Darcy, found his experiences with the cast during rehearsals an interesting journey.

“What’s important is that we do the work on stage,” Duncan said. “I’m really close to some of them and we have fun while we’re being adamant about acting.”

Dress rehearsals began on Nov. 19.

Doty felt the pressure of getting into her character much more when she was in costume for the first time.

“It was stressful because of how many times I had to change with so little time, but so much fun,” she said.

ECC student Andres Diaz, attended the play in support of his friends and really enjoyed the opening show.

“I would definitely recommend this to anyone,” he said. “Hopefully everyone will have a good time whether they’re familiar with ‘Pride or Prejudice’ or not.”

Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Center for the Arts located near the Campus Theatre or their website for $15 and $10 with a valid student ID.