Behind the curtains: A look into the musical ‘RENT’

Young people with dreams in New York.

Faced with the crushing reality of a fatal epidemic.

The El Camino College Theatre Department presents “RENT,” a musical which portrays young artists and musicians as they try to create a life in New York amid the HIV/AIDS outbreak during the 1990s.

Written by the late Jonathan Larson, “RENT” is a Pulitzer-prize winning Broadway musical and loosely based on the opera “La Boheme” by Giacomo Puccini.

Following an aspiring filmmaker and an HIV-positive musician on a mission for money in order to pay rent, the musical first opened on Broadway on April 29, 1996.

The performance at ECC is directed by adjunct theatre professor Daniel Nakawatase and choreographed by dance professor Elizabeth Hoefner Adamis.

Musical direction for the play is provided by Paul Henning, and vocal direction is given by Gabrielle Maldonado.

With an electrifying run of 12 years, “RENT” is one of the longest-running shows of Broadway according to an El Camino College press release.

The last performances are scheduled to take place in the Campus Theatre at 3 p.m. on March 23 and March 30, and at 8 p.m. March 28 and 29.

Tickets for “RENT” are $25 per adult admission, or $15 per admission with student ID, and can be purchased online or by phone at 310-329-5345.

The Ticket Office regularly operates for walk-up sales from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and is also open an hour in advance for all performances.