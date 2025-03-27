The student news site of El Camino College

Behind the curtains: A look into the musical ‘RENT’

Byline photo of Rosemarie Turay
By Rosemarie TurayMarch 27, 2025
(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors William Ochoa (bottom left), Jay Guerrero (front left), Kayla Stefansson (upper left), Alexander Shearer (front middle), Ryan Kann (bottom right), Gavrielle Garcia (front right) rehearsing choreography for the latest production of “RENT” on Friday, March 21. The show runs until March 30, 2025. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)

Young people with dreams in New York.

Faced with the crushing reality of a fatal epidemic.

The El Camino College Theatre Department presents “RENT,” a musical which portrays young artists and musicians as they try to create a life in New York amid the HIV/AIDS outbreak during the 1990s.

(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors Alexander Shearer (far right), Gavrielle Garcia (far right), Zavier Davis (bottom middle), Kayla Stefansson (upper middle), Morgan Kotecki (upper middle), Isaiah Williams (bottom middle), Ivan Orozco (bottom middle), Cruz Ochoa (upper middle), Reginald Windley (far right) rehearsing choreography for the El Camino College Theatre Department's production of "RENT" on Friday, March 21. The show runs until Sunday, March 30. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union).
(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors Alexander Shearer (far right), Gavrielle Garcia (far right), Zavier Davis (bottom middle), Kayla Stefansson (upper middle), Morgan Kotecki (upper middle), Isaiah Williams (bottom middle), Ivan Orozco (bottom middle), Cruz Ochoa (upper middle), Reginald Windley (far right) rehearsing choreography for the El Camino College Theatre Department’s production of “RENT” on Friday, March 21. The show runs until Sunday, March 30. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union).

Written by the late Jonathan Larson, “RENT” is a Pulitzer-prize winning Broadway musical and loosely based on the opera “La Boheme” by Giacomo Puccini.

Following an aspiring filmmaker and an HIV-positive musician on a mission for money in order to pay rent, the musical first opened on Broadway on April 29, 1996.

(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors Reginald Windley (far left), Wyatt Calderon (upper left), Gavrielle Garcia (front middle), Jay Guerrero (front right), Olivia Westhead (far right) rehearsing scenes for the El Camino College Theatre Department's production of "RENT" on Friday, March 21. The show runs until Sunday, March 30. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors Reginald Windley (far left), Wyatt Calderon (upper left), Gavrielle Garcia (front middle), Jay Guerrero (front right), Olivia Westhead (far right) rehearsing scenes for the El Camino College Theatre Department’s production of “RENT” on Friday, March 21. The show runs until Sunday, March 30. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)

The performance at ECC is directed by adjunct theatre professor Daniel Nakawatase and choreographed by dance professor Elizabeth Hoefner Adamis.

Musical direction for the play is provided by Paul Henning, and vocal direction is given by Gabrielle Maldonado.

(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors William Ochoa and Jay Guerrero rehearse score and choreography for the El Camino College Theatre Department's production of "RENT" on Friday, March 21. The show runs until March 30, 2025. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union).
(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors William Ochoa and Jay Guerrero rehearse score and choreography for the El Camino College Theatre Department’s production of “RENT” on Friday, March 21. The show runs until March 30, 2025. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union).

With an electrifying run of 12 years, “RENT” is one of the longest-running shows of Broadway according to an El Camino College press release.

The last performances are scheduled to take place in the Campus Theatre at 3 p.m. on March 23 and March 30, and at 8 p.m. March 28 and 29.

(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors Wyatt Calderon (far left), Kayla Stefansson (upper left), Ryan Kann (bottom left), Isaiah Williams (front middle), Morgan Kotecki (upper middle), Cruz Ochoa (upper right) rehearsing choreography and scenes for El Camino College's production of "RENT" on Friday, March 21. The show runs until March 28. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
(L-R) El Camino College Theatre actors Wyatt Calderon (far left), Kayla Stefansson (upper left), Ryan Kann (bottom left), Isaiah Williams (front middle), Morgan Kotecki (upper middle), Cruz Ochoa (upper right) rehearsing choreography and scenes for El Camino College’s production of “RENT” on Friday, March 21. The show runs until March 28. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)

Tickets for “RENT” are $25 per adult admission, or $15 per admission with student ID, and can be purchased online or by phone at 310-329-5345.

The Ticket Office regularly operates for walk-up sales from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and is also open an hour in advance for all performances.

 

  • Editor’s note: This article was updated Thursday, March 27 at 4:15 p.m. to correct directorial credits.
