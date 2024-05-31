The student news site of El Camino College

Turtles and Tempos: Society of Music Club welcomes all musicians

Byline photo of Tommy Kallman
By Tommy KallmanMay 31, 2024
21-year-old+fashion+major+who+goes+by+Slade+shows+off+her+outfit+in+Room+131+of+the+Music+Building+on+Thursday%2C+May+16%2C+during+the+Society+of+Music+Clubs+meeting.+Slade+later+gave+a+presentation+on+goth+rock+music.+%28Tommy+Kallman+%7C+The+Union%29
21-year-old fashion major who goes by “Slade” shows off her outfit in Room 131 of the Music Building on Thursday, May 16, during the Society of Music Club’s meeting. Slade later gave a presentation on goth rock music. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)

Echoing through the halls of the Music Building are of all types of music, ranging from hip-hop to classical.

As students begin to make their way deeper into the halls and approach Room 131, the sounds get louder and interests begin to spark.

In the room, the scene is set with a piano sitting atop a large stage and a group of people sitting quietly as they watch a musical presentation.

The club resting within the halls of the Music Building is the Society of Music Club.

The Society of Music Club at El Camino College is all about rhythms, melodies, and expressions.

The club, represented by the mascot of a taxidermy turtle with an accordion, meets every Thursday from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. and hosts a variety of musical performances for members and outsiders to enjoy.

“Some of our favorite things to do is have open mics, jam sessions, presentations and songwriting sessions,” 20-year-old music major and club president Alexander Nunley said. “I focus on putting together a schedule with a mix of a variety of activities to keep our members engaged.”

Society of Music club president Alexander Nunley poses outside of their meeting room on Thursday, May 16.
Society of Music Club President Alexander Nunley has played clarinet since he was in third grade and participated in marching band throughout high school. “I really like the concept of camaraderie that [the club
The diversity of music from all members of the club is their schtick, inviting anyone to join and showcase their sound in all genres of music.

A common theme found in the Society of Music Club is the welcoming environment to all forms of music and the bonds that music can form as members work together.

“I really like the concept of camaraderie that [the club] gives to us musicians,” Nunley said. “It’s a really nice place for people to share their musical interests and what they play without feeling like they’re being judged.”

Nunley has played the clarinet since he was in third grade and participated in marching band throughout high school.

Just like Nunley, 22-year-old music performance major and club vice president Ian Mendoza narrows his musical focuses. For Mendoza, it’s his voice and the guitar that he started playing when he was in high school as well.

As vice president of the club, Mendoza is in charge of finding venues to play outside of campus, securing sound equipment and PA systems (microphone, amplifier, speaker), and promoting the club to the surrounding community.

Society of Music club vice president Ian Mendoza smiles for the camera outside of Music room 131, where the club hosts its meetings. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Society of Music Club Vice President Ian Mendoza is in charge of finding venues to play outside of campus, securing sound equipment and promoting the club to the surrounding community. “I believe we could go out into the real world someday and have the people we met here at El Camino…further expand our music careers,” Mendoza said. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)

The club has performed at Coffee Cartel, the Palos Verdes House of Music and outside El Camino’s Art Gallery.

Along with Nunley, Mendoza is responsible for creating a welcoming environment and community for all musicians.

“We really cultivate our own little community of people…that’s very encouraging and spiritual for all students to be a part of,” Mendoza said. “When I came in, I just wanted to be a part of a community, and over the semesters, started becoming more and more engaged.”

Mendoza got the role of vice president after acting as secretary for the Society of Music Club last semester. He said he recognizes the importance of culture and community in the music industry and believes the club is a great place to start.

“I believe we could go out into the real world someday and have the people we met here at El Camino and in the club help further expand our music careers,” Mendoza said. “Whether someone wants to start a band or [give] advice on record deals, it definitely helps to have people in your corner.”

A view of the entire room from the Society of Music club's meeting on Thursday, May 16. The members are listening to their colleague Slade give her presentation on goth rock music. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Members of the Society of Music Club listen to their colleague Slade give her presentation on goth rock music on Thursday, May 16. The club meets in Room 131 of the Music Building. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)

The club allows songwriters to submit their music for club members to analyze and give feedback about its structure.

Cindy Liang, 27-year-old music major and pianist, credits the club for teaching her valuable music lessons.

“I’ve learned a lot about different instruments from our presentations because all of the members have such a diverse interest in all types of music,” Liang said. “[The club] has helped me in terms of songwriting and it’s given me a great space to perform my own music.”

Liang recalled one songwriting session where the members were split into groups and were able to collaborate on an original song.

“It’s cool that we can get an idea of what each member specializes in, and it helps us find a person that fits our style of music,” Liang said. “This is a great place to start if you’re looking for someone to help with production.”

