The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino band to perform jazz songs, exclusive arrangements in upcoming concert

By Kinzie MalonyMay 23, 2024
Jacob+Iverson%2C+20%2C+practices+his+baritone+saxophone+during+the+concert+rehearsal+in+the+Marsee+Auditorium+on+May+15.+Iverson+is+one+of+many+students+who+will+be+performing+jazz+songs+in+the+upcoming+Concert+Jazz+Band+and+Vocal+Ensemble+concert+on+May+29.+%28Kinzie+Malony+%7C+The+Union%29+
Jacob Iverson, 20, practices his baritone saxophone during the concert rehearsal in the Marsee Auditorium on May 15. Iverson is one of many students who will be performing jazz songs in the upcoming Concert Jazz Band and Vocal Ensemble concert on May 29. (Kinzie Malony | The Union)

A student arrangement of a Super Nintendo song and an unpublished arrangement of a well-known R&B song are just two of the many pieces that will be performed by the El Camino Concert Jazz Band and Vocal Ensemble at their May 29 concert.

Jazz Studies and Concert Jazz Band director David Moyer said he is excited for the band to perform “Get Out of My Life Woman,” by Thad Jones, Mel Lewis and Joe Williams.

“That arrangement isn’t published, you can’t really purchase that or find it,” Moyer said. “I had to tap into my musical network of musician friends and I found a guy in Paris that transcribed all of the record by ear…he ended by selling me the arrangement, so I’m really excited to do that one.”

The Concert Jazz Band will also perform “Human Nature” by Michael Jackson, “Chelsea Bridge” by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, and several other songs at the Marsee Auditorium at 8 p.m.

Music major Jacob Powell, 18, introduced his own arrangement from a Super Nintendo game that will be performed at the spring concert.

“It’s from a video game called Super Mario Odyssey and at the time it was very new,” Powell said. “It was one of the final worlds and there was a jazz performance in there that really inspired me to write it.”

Re-imagining “Jump Up Super Star” into an arrangement for a big band took around five months, Powell said.

“It was his call,” Moyer said. “He asked me if he could bring it in and if we could read it out. It just worked really well for our band so we are doing that as well.”

Powell co-arranged it with his friend Daniel Steinhauser, who helped with the rhythm section–piano, drums and bass–along with the wind parts: saxophones, trumpets and trombones.

Moyer said there are two jazz band classes: Studio Jazz and Concert Jazz.

“My band tends to focus a little more on modern styles of music that can be re-imagined through a jazz lens,” he said.

The Jazz Studies band rehearses for the jazz and Vocal concert happening on May 29 in the Marsee Auditorium.
Shane Cassidy, 26, practices on the keyboard during the concert rehearsal in the Marsee Auditorium on May 15. Cassidy will be performing in the upcoming Concert Jazz Band and Vocal Ensemble concert on May 29. (Kinzie Malony | The Union)

The Jazz Studies class focuses on both traditional jazz and modern styles while the Concert Jazz Band focuses on just traditional jazz.

“I learn a lot in that class but also don’t feel like I’m getting judged,” Powell said.

Isaiah Williams, 19, will be singing with the Vocal Ensemble as well as performing his own solo.

“You have horns, strings, guitarists, pianists all working together to make one sound and I get to sing over top of that [which] is something I’ve dreamed about,” Williams said.

Williams said he is excited for every song, but “especially for [his] solo.”

“We have put a lot of work into making a good show and polishing our delivery,” he said. “I think whether or not you like jazz or love jazz, people can find something in it.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Behind the Screen: Meet El Camino College's digital media coordinator
All that jazz: El Camino band gets ready for big finale
Love and Learning: Trustee Katherine Maschler's 50-year legacy at El Camino
Students can get free menstrual products from women’s bathroom dispensers at El Camino College. This dispenser was found in the bathroom of the Humanities Building on the first floor. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
5 places for free menstrual products on campus
One of Common Spaces many murals invites guests to come in and have a pint with friends on Friday, April 19. The Hawthorne-based brewery strives to create an inclusive place where sports fans can catch up on the latest games. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Bottoms Up: A beer run around the South Bay’s top breweries
Backstage Pass: A glimpse beyond the curtain of El Camino’s ‘Lost Girl’

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in