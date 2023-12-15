NOTE:
Lo Tech/No Tech concert is back at El Camino

By Nick GeltzDecember 15, 2023
Dance students wear traditional attire from Veracruz, Mexico for their dance performance of “La Bruja” during the Fall Advanced Dance Concert at the Marsee Auditorium on Sunday, Nov. 12. The dance classes also showcased all manners of dance including ballet, modern, improvisation, jazz and many more during the Lo Tech/No Tech Concert at the Marsee Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 28. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

The Lo Tech/No Tech Concert is back after COVID-19 put a roadblock on most arts performances.

The performance included all manner of dance classes, including ballet, modern, improvisation, jazz and many more.

“I’m happy it’s back, and this is the first time since COVID-19,” Elizabeth Adamis, a choreographer for most dances at the college, said. “I believe that dance is for everyone, and that everyone did a fabulous job.”

This performance was a way to for dance student’s to test for their final class grade and was hosted by Dance Professor Daniel Berney.

“I’m so glad to everyone that came to see the performance,” Berney said.

Family and friends gather outside of the Marsee Auditorium to congratulate the dancers. (Nick Geltz | The Union)
Family and friends gather outside of the Marsee Auditorium to congratulate the dancers after the Lo Tech/No Tech Concert at the Marsee Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 28. (Nick Geltz | The Union)

This event was held in the Marsee Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 28, showcasing different styles of dance with accompanying music.

“I hope everyone had a good time,” 24-year-old physics major Marc Moreno said.

Moreno was in the improv dance group that performed interpretive dances, including dances representing a moment in some of the dancers’ life.

“I liked the high energy and support from the other dancers,” 22-year-old cybersecurity major Myles Taylor said. “We always appreciate the support from the audience.”

Taylor was a part of the modern dance group which included choreographed dances in a contemporary art style.

The performance also included a special guest presentation by the El Camino College First Year Experience Program.

The program is for students who are the first in their family to attend college.

“I want to give kudos to them,” Berney said.

The dance was inspired by the current book that the First Year Experience students were reading for their class which included stories about indigenous tribes.

“This [performance] is to show that everyone can dance,” said Adamis.
