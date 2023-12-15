NOTE:
  The Union staff is currently observing winter break and will not publish regular updates until the start of the spring semester on Feb. 12, 2024.
Life, death, education and leadership: A vice president’s unique journey

By Angel PasillasDecember 15, 2023
Vice+President+of+Student+Services+Jeff+Stephenson+stands+for+a+photo+in+front+of+the+Student+Services+Building+on+Monday%2C+Sept.+11%2C+2023.+%28Ethan+Balderas+%7C+The+Union%29
Vice President of Student Services Jeff Stephenson stands for a photo in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)

The new vice president of student services just finished up his first semester at El Camino College.

But, Jeff Stephenson has already won hearts, since his first week.

Director of Outreach and School Relations Julieta Aramburo said when Stephenson first arrived at El Camino, he requested to meet with the Student Services staff.

“Stephenson was interested in getting to know me and getting to know about my work and so I really appreciated that,” Aramburo said.

While Stephenson now calls California home, he is originally from the Midwest. He grew up in a small town called Portsmouth in southern Ohio.

“A town on the Ohio River and right on the Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky border,” Stephenson said.

His father worked in the funeral service industry while he was growing up.

“My Dad was an ambulance driver for the funeral home back in the 70s,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson decided it would only be natural for him to continue in his father’s line and work in the funeral service industry himself.

As part of his career, Stephenson has experience working with corpses and is a licensed embalmer and a funeral director by trade.

Stephenson received his bachelor’s degree in mortuary science from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He taught mortuary science in Illinois.

Before El Camino, Stephenson worked at American River College in Sacramento, California.

One of his colleagues in Illinois knew Stephenson wanted to take the next step in his career and recommended he apply to American River College.

“American River wanted to open a program, so he said here’s the job, think about it, and I applied,” Stephenson said.

During his time at American River College, Stephenson started the Funeral Service Education program and described it as his greatest achievement.

“I would have to say starting the Funeral Service Program and seeing that take off and educating people about funeral service and about taking care of the dead, I think that’s what I’m most proud of,” Stephenson said.

He also served as vice president of student services and was involved in getting multiple federal grants for American River College.

Vice President of Student Services Jeff Stephenson in the Student Services Plaza on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Prior to El Camino Stephenson worked in Sacaremento
Vice President of Student Services Jeff Stephenson in the Student Services Plaza on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Prior to El Camino Stephenson worked in Sacramento, Illinois and received his bachelor's degree in mortuary science from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in Ohio. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)

After nearly 20 years at American River, Stephenson decided it was time to take a new journey.

“I started looking for positions and I looked at positions, jobs that were available that really fit my background.” Stephenson said. “I had seen that El Camino had the vice president of student services open.”

Stephenson said he picked El Camino because of its reputation and its great programs.

Parrish Geary, the new dean of student services, said he has experience working with Stephenson at the Los Rios Community College District in Sacramento.

“We were both part of the same district, both came from the same district,” Geary said.

Before coming to El Camino, Geary and Stephenson worked together for their last assignment at Los Rios Community College District.

As vice president of student services at El Camino, Stephenson said he oversees everything involving students.

“From them coming in until they graduate,” Stephenson said “That includes counseling, financial aid, any class categorical programs, student activities, student life, any of those types of programs.”

Stephenson said his current focus as a vice president of El Camino is increasing enrollment numbers.

“So currently, I am working on outreach and recruitment,” he said. “Our enrollment has dropped, so trying to get that enrollment back.”

As the newest member of El Camino’s administration, Stephenson is trying to adjust himself to the flow of things here at the college.

“Currently I am just trying to get the lay of the land and where we might be able to make some quick improvements for the student experience,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson said a typical workday at El Camino is filled with multiple meetings throughout the day.

In his off time, Stephenson said he is an avid gamer, loves to travel, describes himself as a foodie and enjoys doing DIY activities around his house.

“I’m here to serve the students and the community—and I’m saying the campus community, so faculty, staff, administrators—but I’m really here to support and assist where I can,” Stephenson said.
