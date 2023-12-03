See, hear and speak: Final play of the fall season tells the story of Helen Keller

A story about understanding one another and the complexities of love.

El Camino College’s final play of the fall semester, “The Miracle Worker,” tells the story of a young Helen Keller, who was afflicted by scarlet fever as an infant which left her unable to see, hear and speak.

The Keller family sought the help of a teacher for the blind, Anne Sullivan, who provided Keller with a challenging yet transformative education that opened her up to the world.

The play had its premiere performance on Friday, Dec. 1, which was well received by audience members who began to enthusiastically cheer and clap for the student performers as the show ended.

Nathan Singh, full-time theater professor and director of the play, said “The Miracle Worker” was a beautiful story with “a lot of heart” that he wanted to direct for a while.

Singh said the play was also an opportunity for students to work on a classic American play that deals with realism.

“It’s [a story] about love, it’s about fighting for those we love and how we show up for those we love especially when it’s difficult and when it’s hard,” Singh said. “[It’s about] how to give people in our lives the opportunity to express themselves and experience the world.”

The all-student cast from El Camino took two months to rehearse the play, with efforts going toward the design and historical research to bring the show to life.

Xiomara Penado, a performing arts major and actor, played the role of Keller. Penado had to learn American Sign Language and consulted with a sign-language mentor for her role.

Penado said she wants audiences to understand that Keller accomplished so much and did not let her deafness or blindness limit her.

“I also want to show people that sometimes Helen Keller’s story shouldn’t be so sugar-coated, not everything was perfect from the start,” Penado said.

Audience member Katie Davis said Keller is a well-known figure but credited the play for exploring what she had to overcome to accomplish all that she is known for.

Davis attended the play to support her daughter, Meera Davis, who is an assistant stage manager for the show.

“She’s been very excited about this particular play because she thought it was very meaningful,” Davis said of her daughter.

Despite the play seeming “far removed” in terms of time, since it was written in 1950 and takes place in the 1800s, Singh said there is a relatability about the story that can be applied to our lives.

“We go through similar experiences today, especially with those in our family and those we love,” Singh said.