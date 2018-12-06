The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Features

F1 Internantional students present Holidays Around The World Crossword

By Ernesto Sanchez|December 6, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Screenshot_20181206-084110_Drive.jpg

F1 International Students Present: HolidaysAround The World.
Created by Feng Shuang Stamme

Answer Key Bellow:

  1. Diwali
  2. Wigilia
  3. Hanukkah
  4. Lunar New Year
  5. Mardi Gras
  6. Kwanzaa
  7. Saint Basil’s Day
  8. Eid Al-Fitr

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Features

Dressing as a drag queen is more than a hobby for EC student
Dressing as a drag queen is more than a hobby for EC student
Need a break? Try this crossword puzzle put together by El Camino’s international students

Warning: Answers are right below....

Statewide event helps students find value in traditions of international cultures
Statewide event helps students find value in traditions of international cultures
Sociology professor shares her sexuality research of observing adult film sets
Sociology professor shares her sexuality research of observing adult film sets
Food truck relocation causes sales to ‘drop by half’
Food truck relocation causes sales to ‘drop by half’
The student news site of El Camino College
F1 Internantional students present Holidays Around The World Crossword