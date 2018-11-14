Need a break? Try this crossword puzzle put together by El Camino’s international students

By Ernesto Sanchez • November 14, 2018
Warning: Answers are right below.
Created by international students: Finji Klink and An Ta
Tags: torrance, el camino college, international students, eccunion, southbay, Landscapes, crossword puzzle, international education week, international education, currency of Vietnam, countries, countries on the equator', oktoberfest, biggest forests, most produced oxygen from forest, Long tunnels, puzzles, need a break?, Country Facts, Siamese cats, the world, Largest mountain, biggest island, borders, land, nations, famous temples
Other stories filed under Features
Features
Statewide event helps students find value in traditions of international cultures
Sociology professor shares her sexuality research of observing adult film sets
Food truck relocation causes sales to ‘drop by half’
Geography professor’s photo gets published by the Los Angeles Times
Screening of ‘The Debut’ coming soon
New found motivation leads to success later in life
Student perspectives on campus safety
Mental Health at El Camino
Students review the food on campus
Students share what their favorite class is this semester
El Camino College Union
The student news site of El Camino College
© 2018 All Rights Reserved • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in