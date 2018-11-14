The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Features

Need a break? Try this crossword puzzle put together by El Camino’s international students

By Ernesto SanchezNovember 14, 2018

Warning: Answers are right below.

Crossword Blank.jpg

Created by international students: Finji Klink and An Ta

Crossword Country Facts-Answer Guide.jpg

Created by international students: Finji Klink and An Ta

