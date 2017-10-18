New vice president of student services embraces community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

El Camino bought in its newest faculty member Ross Miyashiro as vice president of student services on Monday, Sept. 18 as a replacement for a retiring administrator.

“I love it. This is a transformational campus and we are going to turn it into (one of) the best community colleges in the system,” Ross Miyashiro, vice president of student services, said.

Thrilled with excitement to work at EC, Ross Miyashiro overlooks student services and student support services.

“(He has) board experiences that could be so helpful to the school,” Jean Shankweiler, vice president of academic affairs, said.

Miyashiro has a long set of skills and expertise that he brings from all over, starting from California State University as clerical 1A, then moving up to higher education. He then moved to California State University of Monterey Bay as a founding member, where he started the student information center.

“When you’re from Southern California, you get a little stir crazy. After two years, how many times could you go to Monterey Bay Aquarium? (I) literally went there in four years probably three hundred fifty times. My daughter almost grew up there,” Miyashiro said.

He headed back to Southern California to get a job at California State University’s chancellor’s office being in charge of all transfers. This later lead him to Long Beach City College as dean of admission and recorders, and then vice president of student services at Coastline Community College in Fountain Valley, California.

“I’ve known people who worked here before and two deans and both really enjoyed their time here and encouraged me to apply for the position,” Miyashiro said.

Other faculty members are glad to have him on the EC team.

“He’s a nice addition to the college, in terms of his background and experiences,” President Dena Maloney said.