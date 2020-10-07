Virtual pumpkin decorating contest

Veteran Services at El Camino College is hosting its third annual pumpkin decorating contest online.

For people who want to participate, they must send a before and after picture of their pumpkins to Veteran Services, who will pick a first, second and third-place winner with the prize being announced at a later date. Entries should be sent to [email protected]

Contestants can also participate in the contest by presenting their decorated pumpkins via a Zoom call which will be held on Oct. 24. The link will be sent at a later date via the ECC email.

“We’ve gotten over the original shock of not being in person, but we’ve adjusted. If we can bring that feeling of friendliness it would be a great thing,” Assistant Director of Veteran Services, Brenda Threatt said. “We invite everyone to participate.”

The contest’s deadline is Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m., and the winners will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.