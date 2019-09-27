Professor to premiere original comedy opera

Ten years ago, when Anthony Moreno was a student at El Camino College, he toured Europe with his professor, William E. Doyle. After coming back to the United States, they knew they wanted to create something.

With Moreno as the stage director and Doyle as the writer and composer, they created “The Janitor,” a comedy-based opera that is directly related to the ECC environment.

Moreno said the opera combines both good and evil as well as poetry, art, music and science. The cast will also deal with temptation through characters, including the devil, he said.

“There [ are ] definitely moments where you’re meant to laugh and there’s moments where you’re meant to be like, hmm, I wonder what that means,” Moreno said.

The opera will challenge people’s views about creation, the universe, fairy tales and even airline safety demonstration through a performance that will include a chamber orchestra, Moreno said.

The premiere of “The Janitor” will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. in ECC’s Campus Theatre on Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards.

Ticket prices:

· General Public $21

· ECC Students $10

· ECC Faculty/Staff $15.75

· Non-ECC Students $10

· Groups (10+) $18.90

Parking permits are required for all events at ECC. You may purchase a $3 daily parking permit on the day of the performance (cash only) or when you purchase your tickets (online, in person, or via telephone).

Parking permits must be displayed on attendee’s dashboard.

Visit https://elcaminotickets.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx for more information.