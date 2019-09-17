Crime photography master class at ECC

A simulated crime scene with blood splatter decals will be demonstrated at El Camino College on Wednesday, Sept. 18 in Art Room 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jennifer Emery, an award-winning photographer, educator, and published author, is a crime scene photographer for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

“Her job is to go out on calls to document through video and still photography, crime scene evidence,” photography professor, Darilyn Rowan said. “She came last year and it was fantastic, such a hit with the students.”

Emery will be teaching a crime scene photography master class to students on campus hosted by the ECC Photography Department. She will sync her camera to a computer so students in attendance can see what she’s doing in real time, Rowan added.

This master class is part of a series of 15 various master classes proposed by the Fine Arts faculty and sponsored by the ECC Center of the Arts for 2019 to 2020 school year, Director of the ECC Center of the Arts, Rick Christophersen said.

“The classes are designed as a student learning experience,” Christophersen said. “It’s open to students only.”



Rowan will discuss legal editing that can be done with crime scene photography and will be available to answer questions for students following the presentation.

Master classes that correlate with the arts subjects are posted around the campus’ bulletin boards throughout the semester.