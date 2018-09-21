The student news site of El Camino College

“Lure of Alaska” film coming to Marsee Auditorium in October

By Giselle MoralesSeptember 21, 2018

Update: Sept. 21, 11:07 the word “second” was changed to “third” for accuracy.

The third Discovery film series to El Camino College is “Lure of Alaska.” The film was directed by Dale Johnson, will be present at Marsee Auditorium on Oct. 8. There will be two showings of this film, the first at 3 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and at the box office which is located at the south end of Marsee Auditorium. The ticket prices for students, senior citizens and children are $10 and $12 for the general public and ECC faculty. The film explores the Kennicot Copper Mine which is apart of the Wrangell-Saint Elias National Park and Preserve in Alaska. The Center of the Arts Director, Rick Christophersen said, “What kind of makes these events unique is the audience gets to meet the filmmaker.”

 

