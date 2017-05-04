The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Campus Insight, Opinion

Campus Viewpoints: El Camino students share their view of the force and favorite lines in honor of ‘Star Wars’ day

By Victor LiptzinMay 4, 2017

“The Union” went out and asked students about how long have they liked ‘Star Wars,’ is the force with them and what’s their favorite line from the franchise in honor of it’s 40 year anniversary on May 4.

IMG_9842.jpg

John Burton, 21, graphics design major explains why the force is with him and what his favorite 'Star Wars' quote is. Photo credit: John Lopez

John Burton, 21, graphic design major: “I’ve liked ‘Star Wars’ since I was six years old. The force is with me whenever I take a test, its almost like may the good luck be with you. My favorite line is ‘You seemed trouble young one’ by Yoda.”

IMG_9850.jpg

Michelle Villa Ortiz, 19, psychology major explains why the force is with her and what her favorite 'Star Wars' quote is. Photo credit: John Lopez

Michelle Villa Ortiz, 19, psychology major: “I’ve liked ‘Star Wars’ ever since I was in middle school for about five or six years. I guess I feel the force when I could do anything I set my mind to. I think my favorite line is the classic ‘May the force be with you.'”

IMG_9846.jpg

Francisco Magdaleno, 19, biology major explains why the force is with him and what is his favorite 'Star Wars' quote is. Photo credit: John Lopez

Francisco Magdanelo, 19, biology major: “I’ve actually liked ‘Star Wars’ since I was a little kid. I would probably say 10 years. I could feel the force all around me and I could feel it through all the living beings. My favorite line is Chewbacca’s line always rrgh rrgh (Chewbacca’s growl).”

IMG_9851.jpg

Loreal Thompson, 20, undecided major explains why the force is with her and what her favorite 'Star Wars' quote is. Photo credit: John Lopez

Loreal Thompson, 20, undecided major: “I’ve liked ‘Star wars for like two years. I can say I feel the force on tests because I’m doing pretty well in school. My favorite line is ‘Luke, I am your Father,’ by Darth Vader.”

IMG_9848.jpg

Humberto Herrera, 18, business major explains why the force is with him and what his favorite 'Star Wars' quote is. Photo credit: John Lopez

Humberto Herrera, 18, business major: “I’ve liked ‘Star Wars’ since I was five years old. We feel the force all around us sometimes when we just have to put our faith in things we can’t really see. My favorite line is probably when Ben Kenobi said ‘You won’t find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.'”

