Campus Viewpoints: El Camino students share their view of the force and favorite lines in honor of ‘Star Wars’ day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“The Union” went out and asked students about how long have they liked ‘Star Wars,’ is the force with them and what’s their favorite line from the franchise in honor of it’s 40 year anniversary on May 4.

John Burton, 21, graphic design major: “I’ve liked ‘Star Wars’ since I was six years old. The force is with me whenever I take a test, its almost like may the good luck be with you. My favorite line is ‘You seemed trouble young one’ by Yoda.”

Michelle Villa Ortiz, 19, psychology major: “I’ve liked ‘Star Wars’ ever since I was in middle school for about five or six years. I guess I feel the force when I could do anything I set my mind to. I think my favorite line is the classic ‘May the force be with you.'”

Francisco Magdanelo, 19, biology major: “I’ve actually liked ‘Star Wars’ since I was a little kid. I would probably say 10 years. I could feel the force all around me and I could feel it through all the living beings. My favorite line is Chewbacca’s line always rrgh rrgh (Chewbacca’s growl).”

Loreal Thompson, 20, undecided major: “I’ve liked ‘Star wars for like two years. I can say I feel the force on tests because I’m doing pretty well in school. My favorite line is ‘Luke, I am your Father,’ by Darth Vader.”

Humberto Herrera, 18, business major: “I’ve liked ‘Star Wars’ since I was five years old. We feel the force all around us sometimes when we just have to put our faith in things we can’t really see. My favorite line is probably when Ben Kenobi said ‘You won’t find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.'”