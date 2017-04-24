The student news site of El Camino College

Campus Viewpoints: The Trump Adminstration’s stance on North Korea

By Victor LiptzinApril 24, 2017

“The Union” went out and asked students what they thought of Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State, from the Trump Administration’s statement that a pre-emptive military strike on North Korea is not off the table.

AP0A8718.jpg

Jack Adams, 22, paramedics major Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Jack Adams, 22, paramedics major: “If it does go through and if war starts we’re screwed, all people of draft age would get drafted into the military and World War III will start essentially. That is a bold move, I hope that we don’t start World War III by launching a pre-emptive strike on North Korea that seems like an act of war.”

AP0A8747.jpg

Aleesa Ramsey, 19, biology major Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Aleesa Ramsey, 19, biology major: “I hope the U.S. would think of something just in case something like this happens, but I really hope that they could come to an agreement so that this doesn’t happen.”

AP0A8722.jpg

Devon Tillman, 22, computer science major Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Devon Tillman, 22, computer science: “As for a pre-emptive strike I don’t think that will be very likely. Having Trump said a lot of things and not doing them makes the likely hood of Trump launching a pre-emptive strike is very low.”

AP0A8735.jpg

Vincent Debenedictis, 21, 3-D animation Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Vincent Debenedictis, 21, 3-D animation: “I have mixed feelings on it. Because North Korea has shown that they are not necessarily capable of striking against us or our allies. With all of the buildings of tensions recently, so ultimately I do support the strike to a degree. Because of the dehumanizing regime over there.”

AP0A8750.jpg

Sawyer Ingersoll, 18, biology major Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Sawyer Ingersoll,18, engineering major: “Thing’s are already bad. I don’t see it getting much worse. I’ve already thought of as a sort of cold war between the United States and North Korea and their close neighbors.”

