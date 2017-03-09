The student news site of El Camino College

Women in technology club host workshops at El Camino-Compton Center

By Jorge VillaMarch 9, 2017

As a part of Women’s History Month the Women in Technology Club (WIT) will be hosting a panel of speakers and workshops in conjunction with the Compton Center on March 10 at 8 a.m.

Students will be greeted with vocational trainings and counseling opportunities from active women in the industry as an effort to raise job awareness ranging from engineering, air conditioning and welding.

WIT is an El Camino program collectively supporting women to pursue careers in the technical field.

The panels start time is set at 8 a.m. in the Compton Center gym where “speakers will share their experiences and advice to encourage women in a male dominate field,” Victoria Martinez, program coordinator, said..

The workshops will be at the vocational training center, where students will have the opportunity to interact hands-on with tools used in the Industry.

For more information, contact Shonte Pittman, program coordinator at [email protected]

