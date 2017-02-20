The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under News

El Camino offers ‘safe space’ for students

By Keith FrancisFebruary 20, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






There will be a series of “safe spaces” available for all students every month to help educate students and faculty about diversity, safety, and unity, according to a flier from the Seeds of Change.

These safe spaces have been brought and sponsored by The Student Development Office, The Student Equity Program (SEP), The Student Equity Advisory Council, and The Office of Staff and Student Diversity.

Here’s the list of the spring 2017 schedule:

Student Empowerment in 2017

Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 – 7 p.m. in The Alondra Room*

This series will feature group dialogues and presentations from Barbara Jaffe, English Professor to educated students and staff about providing a safe space on campus for all people.

Muslim In America

Tuesday, March 21 at 1 – 2:30 p.m. in The Stadium Room*

This series will feature group dialogues and panel presentations to discuss steps to create a safer environment for Muslims in our community and on campus.

Black In America

Tuesday, April 25 at 1 – 2:30 p.m. in The Alondra Room*

This series will feature group dialogues and panel presentations to discuss the experiences of Black and African American student on campus to create a safer environment for Black and African American students on campus and in our community.

LGBTQ+ In America

Tuesday, May 23 at 1 – 2:30 p.m. in The Alondra Room*

This series will feature group dialogues and panel presentations to discuss the experiences of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer students on campus to create a safer environment for all LGBTQ+ students in our community and on campus.

*The Alondra Room and Stadium Room are both located on the second floor above the Bookstore.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under News

Women’s History Month Nominations

El Camino is hosting its annual Women's History Month in March and the college is starting to accept applications for nominees, according to the coll...

Financial aid 2017-18 applications due by March 2

El Camino students must submit their FAFSA or Dream Act Application for the 2017-18 academic school year before Thursday, March 2 in order to be eligi...

Students stand in solidarity On ‘A Day Without Immigrants’
Students stand in solidarity On ‘A Day Without Immigrants’
El Camino hires company to help with first week of school parking problems

Early semester parking is terrible for students.It's the same thing every semester too, students will stalk other students to their spot or even make ...

Suspect flees Women’s Locker Room shower area after being seen by student
Suspect flees Women’s Locker Room shower area after being seen by student
The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino offers ‘safe space’ for students