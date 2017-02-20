El Camino offers ‘safe space’ for students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There will be a series of “safe spaces” available for all students every month to help educate students and faculty about diversity, safety, and unity, according to a flier from the Seeds of Change.

These safe spaces have been brought and sponsored by The Student Development Office, The Student Equity Program (SEP), The Student Equity Advisory Council, and The Office of Staff and Student Diversity.

Here’s the list of the spring 2017 schedule:

Student Empowerment in 2017

Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 – 7 p.m. in The Alondra Room*

This series will feature group dialogues and presentations from Barbara Jaffe, English Professor to educated students and staff about providing a safe space on campus for all people.

Muslim In America



Tuesday, March 21 at 1 – 2:30 p.m. in The Stadium Room*

This series will feature group dialogues and panel presentations to discuss steps to create a safer environment for Muslims in our community and on campus.

Black In America



Tuesday, April 25 at 1 – 2:30 p.m. in The Alondra Room*



This series will feature group dialogues and panel presentations to discuss the experiences of Black and African American student on campus to create a safer environment for Black and African American students on campus and in our community.

LGBTQ+ In America



Tuesday, May 23 at 1 – 2:30 p.m. in The Alondra Room*



This series will feature group dialogues and panel presentations to discuss the experiences of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer students on campus to create a safer environment for all LGBTQ+ students in our community and on campus.

*The Alondra Room and Stadium Room are both located on the second floor above the Bookstore.

