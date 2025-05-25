Twin telepathy: two brothers’ journey in becoming public service workers

When Juana Prieto was congratulated by family and hospital workers on Oct. 10, 2005 on the birth of healthy twin boys at Memorial Hospital of Gardena, she was asked what to name her sons.

She named her firstborn Rafael Valadez-Prieto, after the twins’ dad.

Her brother, Abel Prieto Jr. named the other twin John.

Born just one minute apart, the twin boys forged two different career pathways that share a common goal.

Protect and serve their loved ones and community.

The twins began attending El Camino College in fall 2023, pursuing careers in public service.

John is majoring in fire technology to become a firefighter, while Rafael is enrolled in administrative justice to become a police officer.

Despite the challenges of being raised by a single mom, the Inglewood residents continue to pursue their dreams.

“I do want to make this come true and dream of wearing that uniform with my name on it,” Rafael said. “I do want it to help my mom, our mom, because she’s been working a lot.”

John’s inspiration to become a firefighter began when he was a student at Inglewood High School.

Learning about the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona that killed 19 firefighters made him realize the impact firefighters have. Seeing them risk their lives to protect cities from destruction and become heroes inspired him, he said.

After his initial interest in becoming a police officer like his brother, he realized becoming a firefighter was more attractive.

John took a class in fire technology, preparing students for the agility, fitness, health and safety requirements of a firefighter. Though he did not pass the class, he remains focused on meeting his fitness goals and working on attaining his EMT license and driver’s license.

“I want to protect the community of the fire station in LA,” he said. “They make a difference in people’s lives.”

The El Camino College Fire Academy offers certifications to get the job. John plans to retake the agility, fitness, health and safety course in spring ’26 to get into the program.

He visited the academy on March 24 for his second visit. He said he enjoyed it and was guided by the mentors of the academy.

Part-time Public Safety Instructor Kevin Coffelt teaches a class on fire protection and an introduction course on fire prevention.

John completed the fire protection class and is currently taking the fire prevention this spring.

“[John] was very energetic about it from the start, he always got good questions, is always on his assignments,” Coffelt said. “He took a physical training class and I know he has learned some things that he needs to work on [his physical fitness] so I think he’s following up on that.”

John enrolled in a body conditioning/physical fitness course and a beginners, introductory course weight training class this spring.

The brothers workout include weight training and running outside of school from Monday to Thursday every week at LA Fitness in Inglewood.

Physical Education Instructor Michael Jacobson is Johns’ instructor for Beginning Weight Training and Rafael’s for Beginning Soccer.

“It’s been a real pleasure, and the students around them, they really kind of attract attention they’re encouraging, and it’s been really great,” he said.

To see lasting results, the twins’ diet consists of healthy and nutritional foods to maintain their health and wellbeing and packing their lunch every morning before heading to school.

Their meals include a protein strawberry and banana shake, jelly sandwich, apple, soft baked chocolate chip cookies and chips.

Other foods they eat include cabbage, chicken salad and making sure to drink lots of water to stay hydrated.

They have made progress in their fitness since then.

Since 2024, John lost 89 pounds – with a starting weight of 300 pounds and weighing 211 pounds in 2025. Rafael lost 110 pounds. He started in 2023 at 287 pounds to 140 pounds in 2025.

The twins already have the determination and with the support of their mom, their dreams can become reality.

Rafael’s inspiration to become a police officer began when he was 10 years old.

He visited the police station to pick up his cousin who was detained and was given a badge sticker from a police officer. From that moment on, he wanted to become a police officer for the city of Inglewood.

“My goal is to become a police officer because this has been my dream for nine years,” he said.

In high school, he faced instances that made him feel stronger about his chosen career path.

“My brother was bullied in high school [and] I got to make sure it doesn’t happen again and I wasn’t there to defend him, it was my fault,” he said. “It was senior year and I tried defending him from being bullied from two tall students who were skipping classes and I didn’t have a chance to defend him.”

Rafael recalls telling his computer science teacher to escort the two students out or he will call school security, he said. The teacher gave the students a warning to prevent matters from getting worse.

“She literally told them to don’t skip class and if they try to come back to school to bully they’ll have school security call the police department,” he said.

This experience gave Rafael more reasoning to become a police officer.

He is enrolled in the administration of justice program. Part-time Professor Seph Fogel teaches him criminal justice procedures this semester.

“[Rafael’s] very interested in this subject,” Fogel said. “He asks a lot of questions and has a very inquisitive mind.”

Rafael has been interviewed twice to be a police cadet, but did not get the job.

Because of this, he will apply for the Police Explorer Program at Hawthorne Police Department this summer.

Rafael also wants to join the The California Reserve Peace Officer Program (RPOP), known commonly as the police academy.

The academy does not fulfill the requirements for the Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) regulatory agency, which is responsible for setting minimum standards for officer selection and training in California.

Rafael will wait to apply at the academy when he meets the recommended age of 21.

POST Law Enforcement Consultant for the Basic Training Bureau Michael Marshall said it is very important to maintain good standing, especially when being an active police officer.

California has some of the highest standards in the country to become an officer, he said.

Starting a career in law enforcement does not have any specific prerequisites.

“When you decide when you want to become a police officer, it doesn’t matter where you are in your career,” Marshall said. “Once you figure out what agency you want to work for you apply for them.”

Rafael wants to join the Hawthorne Police Department, when he begins working.

Business and music major Eugene Foxworth IV has been friends with the twins since third grade. They met in Kelso Elementary School in Inglewood.

Foxworth sees their improvements and determination in their health and fitness journey through their Instagram stories.

“That’s good they’re chasing their dreams,” he said.

John and Rafael began documenting their journey on social media when they were in high school, serving as a time capsule of memories to see how far they have come.

Although challenges arise, the twins’ grit stems from their past.

Their determination to stay on track with their goals came from their dad, Rafael Garcia who was absent in their lives.

Since then, their mom has been raising them on her own with the help of her brother Abel Prieto Jr. in Inglewood, John said.

Their mother works as a full-time cook for A1 Catering, a catering company in Hawthorne and has worked there for 21 years and currently works a 12-hour shift, from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I feel fortunate as a mom that I had them after being married for 15 years that God gifted me with twins,” Juana said in Spanish.

She was born big and her kids were born big too, she said.

Juana does not want them to have diabetes like her. She discovered she had diabetes when she was pregnant with her sons and knew she had to live a more active life.

“I try to educate them to eat more healthier,” she said.

This experience impacted her parenting style.

“I cook them vegetables and if I make pasta it’s integral pasta,” she said. “They don’t eat tortilla, don’t drink sodas and don’t eat candies.”

She also drives them to LA Fitness every week so they can achieve their goals of becoming a firefighter and police officer.

The twins appreciate their mother’s guidance and efforts.

“I have to study administration of justice that way I can protect her just like how she protects me and my brother,” Rafael said. “In my life I vow to return the favor that she gave and my brother.”

John and Rafael have a plan to reunite when they start working. When John begins working, he wants to work at the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“He just wants to work at the city that we were raised, but I want to move to another city to become their new savior,” John said.

Rafael wants to work in the Inglewood Police Department for 10 years. Afterwards, he plans to work at the Los Angeles Police Department to live with his brother.

“My brother and I are part of the health and community wellness,” John said. “We like to protect people and our community.”

To keep up with their journey, their Instagram are: @johnvaladezprieto2005 and @rafaelvaladezprieto.