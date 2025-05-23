The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

My poodle helped me navigate loss

By Kaitlyn GochezMay 23, 2025
Illustration by Angel Flores

I woke up to news I never thought I would receive – my father passed away.

Lucky never left my side through one of the toughest seasons I endured. I grieved a parent and my dog’s presence reassured me that I was not alone.

Lucky sat beside me as I mourned the loss of my father.

My poodle curled up next to me in the childhood bedroom I shared with my sister as we processed what we were going through. He sensed our pain and lived it with us.

2020 is a year I’ll never forget.

Losing a parent was a nightmare.

I experienced loss in my family for the first time. Something I feared growing up. I did not know I would face this so suddenly and early on in my life.

Lucky is a 10-pound toy poodle. A small, brave, loving dog. He has golden, cream-colored curly fur and light brown eyes.

He was a few months old when we first met. I was 10 years old. At first, I was afraid of him because of his small, loud barks. He was also my first pet. Later, my sister and I discovered his personality.

He loves the outdoors and is full of energy. I soon learned that he is cuddly and likes being warm.

In the mornings, he is my alarm, as he hops and runs around my home and towards the door, signaling the beginning of a new day.

Lucky is brave and will bark at anyone who he thinks will be harmful to the people he cares most about. He will do his best every day to protect his home and family.

Behind his bold personality is a loving poodle who is loyal to his family.

An intelligent poodle, he understands human beings.

Lucky will greet people and make them feel welcome once he gets to know them. He senses when something is off with someone he is close and when someone is sick. Lucky will sit by your side and lean on you. He makes himself available to you.

According to the National Library of Medicine, pets support their owners with mental health conditions, through encouraging social contact and distraction from the owner’s problems.

Human beings can rely on their pets for a support system.

Lucky has experienced and lived through many seasons alongside me, despite our short lives. I had Lucky to support me throughout the loss and moments of grieving.

I could rely on him for a hug when I needed it. He sat next to me and watched me while completing school online during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stayed awake with me many nights when I could not fall asleep.

Lucky has always been a comfort to me.

He was with me as I faced this process and was always there for me. The grieving process is one that never ends.

According to the National Library of Medicine, key themes included positive impacts on owner wellbeing and happiness through providing purpose, companionship and self-acceptance, pleasure and distraction, as well as lessening emotional pain and suffering and reducing risk behaviors.

There is a correlation between happiness and well-being through the relationship one has with their pet.

Lucky has experienced many joyful and sad moments with me. I have watched how the loss has also affected him. For a long time, he would search my home and hope for my father’s return.

I know he cannot heal me and fill the void. Every day I look at him and remember everything we have persisted together and how much we have grown. We’ve come a long way and our relationship remains.

Lucky is a reminder to be strong every day and take good care of those you love and value.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Warrior Life
Illustration by Kim McGill
Cage-free California: Transformative justice can help to end mass incarceration and make us safer
Illustration by Cristina Solorzano
Clicks on Campus: from YouTube to TikTok, these are the top websites visited at ECC
Illustration by Chris Sauria
Fashion Flu
Sofia Mera, 30, has been working as a freelance cosmetologist since she was 14 years old and is the mother of a 5-year-old daughter, Shiloh Mia. When she was 19, Mera was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and after going to the doctor it was discovered she had an abdominal cyst the size of a bowling ball. Despite all the physical ailments she has been dealing with for the past decade, Mera continues to work toward her career goals centered around cosmetology and psychology while raising her daughter. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)
The Hairapist is in: a mother's experience with freelancing, her educational career and cancer
El Camino College's Administration Building as seen on Tuesday, April 22. (Nikki Yunker | Warrior Life)
Laying Low: colleges and universities remain a safe space for immigrant students
Lizbeth Rodriguez, 20, a cosmetology major, combs and trims the hair on her mannequin head during a cosmetology class held in the afternoon in the Industry and Technology Building at El Camino College Friday, May 2, 2025. The Cosmetology department offers a wide range of services, with blow-dries, styling, and nail polish being a few of the most popular ones. (Warrior Life | Tina Talley)
Cosmetology students offer top services while giving back to the community
More in Warrior Life Magazine
A casual afternoon turns competitive as players of all ages take to the Hemingway courts for some friendly volleys and fast footwork on May 5. (Dani Rose Reyes | Warrior Life)
Court Report: top 5 pickleball courts in the South Bay
Maximillian Ryan, 21, stands between aisles at 2nd STREET in Torrance on April 9. Ryan is a content creator with 28,000 followers on Instagram. (Angel Pasillas | Warrior Life )
Once in Maximillian: tailored in the spotlight
Chief of Police Matthew Vander Horck glances out the window in a patrol vehicle at El Camino College Police Department's back lot Tuesday, April 22. Vander Horck is the department's 10th full-time chief, succeeding Michael Trevis who served at the college for 16 years. (Greg Fontanilla | Warrior Life)
Beyond two shades of blue: leadership in uniform
The members of Speaking of Her pose for a photo after a long practice session at Cideshow Studios in Gardena on Thursday, May 8. From left: Guitarist Zeuz Carrillo, vocalist/bassist Josefina Campos, guitarist Masai Garcia and drummer Hanbyoul Lozano (center). (Mario Trejos | Warrior Life)
From the classroom to the stage: the story of a student-formed alternative rock band
Patrick Morehead sits at a Kawai baby grand piano in the Music building’s practice room on Monday, April 7. When he is at home, he composes music on an Arturia Keylab 88 keyboard. (Erica Lee | Warrior Life)
One note at a time: a student’s journey into composition
Illustration by Kim McGill
Terminal connection: getting to know my dad