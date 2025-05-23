The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Clicks on Campus: from YouTube to TikTok, these are the top websites visited at ECC

Byline photo of Jamila Zaki
By Jamila ZakiMay 23, 2025
Illustration by Cristina Solorzano

Through the campus Wi-Fi, El Camino College tracks the websites most often visited by students, staff and faculty. This might sound like an invasion of privacy, but nothing is as private as it seems –especially when using a public domain paid for with the public’s tax dollars.

Warrior Life contacted acting Chief Technology Officer Carter Williams from Information Technology Services to find out what sites the ECC community are searching.

1. Microsoft (Outlook email, OneDrive, Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

2. Apple & iCloud (iCloud storage, Find My iPhone, Mail and Calendar)

3. Google (Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, Meet, Photos and Play Store)

4. Canvas (El Camino’s online system for teaching and learning)

5. MyECC (El Camino’s portal to access digital campus services)

6. Facebook
7. TikTok

8. Instagram

9. Snapchat
10. X
11. YouTube
12. Reddit
13. Adobe
14. Spotify

 

Additional data is not available from ITS at this time.

