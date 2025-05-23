Clicks on Campus: from YouTube to TikTok, these are the top websites visited at ECC

Through the campus Wi-Fi, El Camino College tracks the websites most often visited by students, staff and faculty. This might sound like an invasion of privacy, but nothing is as private as it seems –especially when using a public domain paid for with the public’s tax dollars.

Warrior Life contacted acting Chief Technology Officer Carter Williams from Information Technology Services to find out what sites the ECC community are searching.

1. Microsoft (Outlook email, OneDrive, Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

2. Apple & iCloud (iCloud storage, Find My iPhone, Mail and Calendar)

3. Google (Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, Meet, Photos and Play Store)

4. Canvas (El Camino’s online system for teaching and learning)

5. MyECC (El Camino’s portal to access digital campus services)

6. Facebook

7. TikTok

8. Instagram

9. Snapchat

10. X

11. YouTube

12. Reddit

13. Adobe

14. Spotify

Additional data is not available from ITS at this time.