Textbooks will no longer be for sale in the El Camino College Bookstore after a partnership with an online bookstore service was approved at the Board of Trustees meeting Monday, April 28.

A three-year contract with MBS Direct, an affiliate of Barnes & Noble, will allow students and staff to order books online or download digital copies.

Starting next semester, in fall 2025, the store will contain supplies, clothes and snacks only.

Read the full story here.